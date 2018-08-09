Cannabis

Ascent Industries Starts Trading on the CSE

August 9th, 2018

On Thursday, Ascent Industries (CSE:ASNT) announced the start of trading on the CSE. 

In an article discussing the company and its potential value to investors, Chris Parry of Equity.Guru offered extensive insight into the company, outlining how it came to be, and the size and scope of its operations and licenses across Canada, the US and Denmark. The article also highlighted the potential of Ascent’s subsidiaries: Agrima Botanicals, Agrima Labs, Agrima Meadows, Sweet Oregon and Sweet Nevada.

