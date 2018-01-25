Market News

Abattis Completes Acquisition of Green Tree Therapeutics

« Why California is the Wor…
• January 25, 2018
Add Comment

Abattis Bioceuticals (CSE:ATT; OTC:ATTBF) announced it completed the previously announced acquisition of Green Tree Therapeutics.

As quoted in the press release:

As a result of the Acquisition, Green Tree is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abattis and Green Tree’s products will become available through Abattis’s wholly-owned subsidiary Vergence Naturals Ltd.

“The closing of our acquisition of Green Tree represents a significant milestone for Abattis,” stated Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis.  “We have now expanded our retail presence and established a solid entry point into the vaporizers market. In connection with the Acquisition, we look to merge our complementary businesses to expand our product lines and customer base.”

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the Latest Cannabis Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.


Give me my free report!
Return to the Cannabis Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply