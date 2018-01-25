Abattis Completes Acquisition of Green Tree Therapeutics
Abattis Bioceuticals (CSE:ATT; OTC:ATTBF) announced it completed the previously announced acquisition of Green Tree Therapeutics.
As quoted in the press release:
As a result of the Acquisition, Green Tree is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abattis and Green Tree’s products will become available through Abattis’s wholly-owned subsidiary Vergence Naturals Ltd.
“The closing of our acquisition of Green Tree represents a significant milestone for Abattis,” stated Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis. “We have now expanded our retail presence and established a solid entry point into the vaporizers market. In connection with the Acquisition, we look to merge our complementary businesses to expand our product lines and customer base.”
