Abattis Completes Acquisition of Green Tree Therapeutics

Abattis Bioceuticals (CSE:ATT; OTC:ATTBF) announced it completed the previously announced acquisition of Green Tree Therapeutics.

As quoted in the press release:

As a result of the Acquisition, Green Tree is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abattis and Green Tree’s products will become available through Abattis’s wholly-owned subsidiary Vergence Naturals Ltd.

“The closing of our acquisition of Green Tree represents a significant milestone for Abattis,” stated Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis. “We have now expanded our retail presence and established a solid entry point into the vaporizers market. In connection with the Acquisition, we look to merge our complementary businesses to expand our product lines and customer base.”