Zogenix Completes Enrollment in Second ZX008 Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Dravet Syndrome

• February 1, 2018
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of rare central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the last patient has been randomized into the treatment period of Study 1504, its second Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating ZX008 (low-dose fenfluramine) as an adjunctive treatment for seizures in children and young adults with Dravet syndrome.

As quoted in the press release:

“The completion of patient randomization in Study 1504 represents another significant achievement in our ZX008 Phase 3 development program in Dravet syndrome,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix.

