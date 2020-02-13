Pharmaceutical

Investing News
.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement

- February 13th, 2020

Algernon Pharmaceuticals announced it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to C$1.2 million.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE:AGN,OTCQB:AGNPF) announced it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to C$1.2 million.

As quoted in the press release:

If during the exercise period of the warrants, but after the resale restrictions on the securities have expired, the Company’s Shares trade at or above a weighted average trading price of $0.35 per Share for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry time of the warrants by giving written notice to warrant holders that the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of providing such notice.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company’s planned phase clinical trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough, and for general corporate purposes.

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2020

We found the top performing pharma stocks to watch this year

Find out more in our report
 

Related posts

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Professor of Respiratory Medicine Dr. Jacky Smith to Its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board
Algernon: Repurposing Established Drugs to Create New Treatments
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Novotech as CRO for First Phase 2 Trial and Announces Novotech’s $220K Equity Investment

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply