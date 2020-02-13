Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE:AGN,OTCQB:AGNPF) announced it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to C$1.2 million.

As quoted in the press release:

If during the exercise period of the warrants, but after the resale restrictions on the securities have expired, the Company’s Shares trade at or above a weighted average trading price of $0.35 per Share for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry time of the warrants by giving written notice to warrant holders that the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of providing such notice.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company’s planned phase clinical trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough, and for general corporate purposes.