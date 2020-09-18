Micron Technologies: Keeping Canadians Healthy and Safe

Micron Technologies has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel.









Micron Technologies (CSE:MWM,OTC:MICWF,FWB:7FM2,OTCQB:MICWF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel.

Micron Technologies is a manufacturing company based in Delta, British Columbia working to deliver essential safety equipment to protect citizens from airborne pathogens. The company’s flagship manufacturing facility hosts a fully-stable environment that allows for the production of technologically-enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE).

Micron Technologies has invested significantly in production and sterilization technology in order to ensure it is capable of producing high-grade protective medical equipment. The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to the importance of using masks in the fight to reduce the “reproductive number” of the virus.

Micron Technologies’ company highlights include the following:

State-of-the-art 5,078 square foot manufacturing facility is based in Delta, British Columbia with access to local shipping and distribution centers

Targeting the global PPE market, expected to grow by US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research

Working to produce medical-grade masks capable of preventing the spread of airborne pathogens

Mask use has been proven by various studies to greatly reduce the reproductive number of the coronavirus

Working towards vertical integration in the medical space by establishing melt-blown polypropylene fabric production

Click here to connect with Micron Technologies (CSE:MWM,OTC:MICWF,FWB:7FM2,OTCQB:MICWF) and to request an investor presentation.