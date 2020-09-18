Micron Technologies: Keeping Canadians Healthy and Safe
Micron Technologies (CSE:MWM,OTC:MICWF,FWB:7FM2,OTCQB:MICWF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel.
Micron Technologies is a manufacturing company based in Delta, British Columbia working to deliver essential safety equipment to protect citizens from airborne pathogens. The company’s flagship manufacturing facility hosts a fully-stable environment that allows for the production of technologically-enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE).
Micron Technologies has invested significantly in production and sterilization technology in order to ensure it is capable of producing high-grade protective medical equipment. The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to the importance of using masks in the fight to reduce the “reproductive number” of the virus.
Micron Technologies’ company highlights include the following:
- State-of-the-art 5,078 square foot manufacturing facility is based in Delta, British Columbia with access to local shipping and distribution centers
- Targeting the global PPE market, expected to grow by US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research
- Working to produce medical-grade masks capable of preventing the spread of airborne pathogens
- Mask use has been proven by various studies to greatly reduce the reproductive number of the coronavirus
- Working towards vertical integration in the medical space by establishing melt-blown polypropylene fabric production
