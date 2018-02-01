Medical Device Investing

Abiomed Announces Q3 FY 2018 Record Revenue of $154 Million, Up 34% Over Prior Year

« Top 5 Life Science Compan…
• February 1, 2018
Add Comment

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart support and recovery technologies, today reported third quarter fiscal 2018 revenue of $154.0 million, an increase of 34% compared to revenue of $114.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Worldwide revenue from Impella heart pumps totaled $148.0 million, an increase of 36% compared to revenue of $109.2 million during the same period in the prior year. U.S. revenue from Impella pumps grew 30% to $130.7 million and U.S. patient usage grew 33%.

Outside the U.S., revenue from Impella heart pumps totaled $17.3 million and was up 94% year over year, predominantly from Germany, which recorded $11.4 million, up 71%. Additionally, the Company recorded $1.1 million in revenue from Japan.

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Medical Device Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Medical Device Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Medical Device

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply