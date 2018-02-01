Abiomed Announces Q3 FY 2018 Record Revenue of $154 Million, Up 34% Over Prior Year

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart support and recovery technologies, today reported third quarter fiscal 2018 revenue of $154.0 million, an increase of 34% compared to revenue of $114.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Worldwide revenue from Impella heart pumps totaled $148.0 million, an increase of 36% compared to revenue of $109.2 million during the same period in the prior year. U.S. revenue from Impella pumps grew 30% to $130.7 million and U.S. patient usage grew 33%. Outside the U.S., revenue from Impella heart pumps totaled $17.3 million and was up 94% year over year, predominantly from Germany, which recorded $11.4 million, up 71%. Additionally, the Company recorded $1.1 million in revenue from Japan.

