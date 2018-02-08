Pharmaceutical Investing

Madrigal’s MGL-3196 Achieves Primary Endpoint in Patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

• February 8, 2018
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, (NASDAQ:MDGL) today announced positive results from a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, 12-week Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a severe genetic dyslipidemia that causes early onset cardiovascular disease.

As quoted in the press release:

MGL-3196 was well-tolerated with primarily mild and some moderate AEs, the numbers of which were balanced between placebo and drug-treatment groups. Fewer than 7% of patients did not complete the study, and patients who discontinued for AEs, all mild to moderate, were balanced between drug-treated and placebo patients. There were 2 serious adverse events in the study, both unrelated to treatment, one in a placebo and one in a drug-treated patient.

Click here to read the full press release.

