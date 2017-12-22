Big News Roundup: Phivida Completes Initial Public Offering; Isodiol International Inc. Announces Binding Agreement to Acquire Biosynthesis Pharma Group
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- Phivida Holdings Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering
- New IPO for CBD Health and Wellness Company
- Phivida Appoints Clinical Advisory Team
- Cannabidiol Effective for Pain Relief
Cannabis:
Dec. 15 Big News Roundup: Lexaria Bioscience Announces New Research; ChroMedX Announces Exercise of Warrants
Biotech:
Medical Device:
Dec. 8 Big News Roundup: ChroMedX Announces In-House Biosensor Manufacturing for Testing and Refinement; 3D Signatures Inc. Announces the Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
Medical Device:
- ChroMedX Announces In-House Biosensor Manufacturing for Expedited Testing and Refinement; Appoints Edwards as Executive Chairman
Dec. 1 Big News Roundup: Luminor Medical Announces Listing on CSE; ChroMedX Signs LOI to Conduct Transaction for HemoPalm System; 3D Signatures Reports First Quarter Financial Results
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup:
Pharmaceutical:
Medical Device:
- Luminor Medical Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
- ChroMedX Accepts Proposal; Signs LOI with Diagnostic Marketing Experts to Conduct a Value-Based Transaction for the HemoPalm Blood Analyzer System
