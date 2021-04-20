Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for the First Quarter of 2021

 Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 before markets open. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450, conference ID: 4880609. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until May 20, 2021 . To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the encore code 4880609.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1456168&tp_key=12329b312c

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded dispensaries throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is also a licensed operator in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut , Pennsylvania , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

Cannabis Market Update: Q1 2021 in Review

Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2020 in Review
Click here to read the previous cannabis update.

During the first few months of investment time in 2021, cannabis faced some volatility alongside optimism about federal changes in the most important market for the drug.

The cannabis business found its stride during Q1 thanks to policy change signals and consolidation.

To find out more, the Investing News Network (INN) asked experts about progress in the market during the first major period of the new year, and which developments investors should watch out for.

Cannabis market update: New York and US potential boost operations

New York state’s legalization of recreational cannabis was a huge Q1 announcement that added pressure to the federal government when it comes to cannabis policy, said George Mancheril, co-founder and CEO of Bespoke Financial, a debt financing business with a particular focus on servicing cannabis businesses.

“It’s going to add to the chorus of voices in the federal scene to basically move sooner rather than later,” he explained to INN.

Following the US election in 2020, the momentum for cannabis businesses went on the upswing, as did company valuations, with the idea of expansion at the heart of it all, according to Mancheril.

Before starting Bespoke Financial, Mancheril spent his time learning from traditional investment banks, where he worked on lending, fixed income and debt markets with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Guggenheim Partners.

Nawan Butt, portfolio manager with Purpose Investments, agrees with Mancheril. The financial expert told INN the ongoing legalization process seen in the US market is leading to expansion.

“It’s becoming more of a national move, then small pockets of proliferation. That’s very exciting about cannabis right now,” said Butt, who acts as the co-manager of the Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund (NEO:MJJ).

This proliferation effect is causing a change in valuations and enthusiasm for US-based operations. Mancheril told INN that by the end of Q1, multi-state operators (MSOs) had raised approximately US$3.3 billion.

The cannabis lender said he sees the industry as having grown from the woes of 2019; it is now seeing a return to form by way of the excitement for an ongoing opening process in the US.

The expert explained that there is likely to be a windfall of capital in the wake of major federal changes for cannabis policy, although the timeline for these changes is becoming increasingly hard to predict.

Leading up to that capital influx, Mancheril said he wants to see operators really drill down on the value of desired assets and whether they make sense.

“What I’d hope is that we continue to see bullish sentiment, but with some measure of responsibility, and let’s not just get over ahead of ourselves,” Mancheril told INN. “The idea is let’s minimize the volatility and continue growing responsibly.”

As far as struggles go, Butt explained that the cannabis industry has cemented itself as a growth-type sector, and as such there are macro environment pressures affecting the way these assets operate.

“We’ve seen this preference for cash flows at growth in the current or in the near future, rather than in the far future, and that’s what we’re seeing as far as valuations go in the broad market,” Butt said.

Cannabis market update: Volatility continues to rule as industry foundations build

Despite the current potential of the industry and the growing pains it has gone through as a whole in both the US and Canada, volatility remains a key factor in the investment scene for cannabis.

Butt explained the current shareholder base still lacks enough institutional support to avoid the day-to-day volatility cannabis has been known for before.

“A lot of these institutions’ strategies are not about short-term profits, but they’re about long-term sustainability of the businesses themselves,” Butt said.

As such, hedge funds and retail investors still represent the dominant portion of the shareholder base for cannabis stocks. These two investor groups, Butt said, can be easily spooked and excited by the news of the day when it comes to their investments.

“That’s why you see a lot of volatility in the space and that’s essentially what we’ve seen over the past, I’d say, three to two months as well,” Butt said.

So for investors asking themselves when volatility will leave the industry, don’t expect that anytime soon.

“It’s not about whether we continue to expect volatility because we do,” Butt said. “We really think that the volatility will be taken out when the shareholder base becomes more institutional, but it’s really about understanding why there is volatility in the first place.”

Cannabis market update Canadians talk up US business potential, but questions remain

A surge of merger and acquisition deals have taken over the Canadian cannabis sector as more producers see the potential within the American opportunity.

One of the biggest announcements in this regard was Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI) securing a C$221 million investment deal from British American Tobacco (BAT) (NYSE:BTI,LSE:BATS).

Using the funds, the two will work in tandem to develop new branded products designed to work at the international stage, including the US. Organigram CEO Greg Engel previously told INN, the US represents a critical opportunity for Canadian companies, but that entry point isn’t as clean as it could be at the moment.

While the long-term potential may be exciting for investors, Butt told INN he’s still unsure how the approach will work for the Canadians.

The Purpose Investments expert said there will be plenty of space for the biggest Canadian names to pursue US market entries, beyond the initial hemp-derived CBD ones some operators have done, since the US represents the biggest market in the world.

“But there’s just way too many unknowns right now to say exactly what that participation is going to look like or when that participation will happen,” he said.

“What we do know is that currently the US MSOs are in a wonderful sort of position to expand on their market leadership that they have. And it will be tough for Canadians to come in and compete with them,” Butt said.

Canadians, however, still retain the upper hand at times in terms of valuation, which still confuses both Butt and Dan Ahrens, chief operating officer and portfolio manager at AdvisorShares.

“The performance in quarterly earnings of US companies has been rather spectacular. They’ve knocked it out of the park in most instances,” Ahrens told INN.

Butt praised the recent performance reports from MSOs across the board with year-over-year growth lines and projections for continued positive performance.

However, in his view the numbers still don’t reflect the value. “Those are really being discounted at this point,” Butt told INN.

Ahrens doesn’t see the same kind of stock performance match what the MSOs have been able to produce by way of their financial results.

“We’ve seen the Canadian LPs be really hot stock performance-wise, outpacing the US (MSOs) and I’ll say it’s rather nonsensical to me,” said Ahrens, who oversees the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (ARCA:YOLO) and the most recently launched AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS).

Cannabis market update: Investor takeaway

The cannabis investment proposition finds itself at an interesting moment in time, as the entire sector eagerly awaits for US confirmation from a federal level.

While for some, the Canadians waiting on the sidelines, this development can feel like a major necessity to address current financial struggles, for others, US-based operators, the heat around the corner will represent an increase to their already thriving operations.

Lobe Sciences Appoints Benjamin Kelmendi, MD from Yale University to Scientific Advisory Board

Appointment of Dr. Kelmendi, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University and co-founder of the Yale Psychedelic Science Group, brings another experienced medical professional to Lobe’s advisory team.

 Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Kelmendi, MD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Provides Update for Its Phase 2 Expansion Plans

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR ) (the “ Company ” or ” Ayurcann “), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to unveil further details of its Phase 2 expansion plans.

Ayurcann has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (” CSE “) on April 8, 2021 and subsequently announced a private placement of up to $500,000 (” Financing “), as per the Company’s press release dated April 12, 2021. The proceeds of the Financing are intended to be used to further pursue Phase 2 of the expansion of the production capacity of the Company’s Pickering facility.

Cresco Labs’ Sunnyside Dispensary Releases New Survey Finding 25% Of Americans Now Consume Cannabis; Consumption Up 56% Since 2018

New findings suggest the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with expanded state legalization, has attracted new consumers to the category and accelerated cannabis acceptance and adoption.

  • YouGov study indicates the number of current cannabis consumers has increased 56% within just two years compared to the 16% of Americans who reported current consumption in 2018.
  • 23% of current consumers say they tried cannabis for the first time within the past year.
  • More than half of cannabis consumers say they will purchase or try a new product or format this 420, indicating that the holiday is becoming increasingly focused on exploration and trial.

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, released the results of a survey today showing one in four Americans currently consume cannabis, reporting they’ve tried some form of cannabis within the past twelve months. That’s a significant increase since 2018* when just 16% of U.S. adults reported current consumption, representing a 56% increase in just two years. What’s more, 23% of current cannabis consumers say they tried cannabis for the first time over the past year, suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with expanded state legalization, has rapidly accelerated cannabis acceptance and adoption in America.

