Sweet Earth Holdings: A “Farm to Shelf” Leader in CBD and Hemp

Sweet Earth Holdings has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Sweet Earth Holdings has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

Sweet Earth Holdings is a vertically-integrated hemp and CBD company cultivating its high-quality products from farms in Applegate Valley, Oregon. The company uses sustainable farming practices without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. By keeping its crop batches small, Sweet Earth Holdings has been able to offer high-quality products that are carefully cultivated using sustainably-sources ingredients.

Sweet Earth Holdings has developed its own collection of proprietary strains at its cultivation facility in Oregon where the natural climate allows for optimal hemp growth. The company uses state-of-the-art greenhouses to ensure its crops return the highest quality. Through the selective breeding of the company’s own genetics, Sweet Earth has developed a 15 percent CBD strain including 1.27 percent CBN and 1.3 percent CBG.

Sweet Earth Holdings’ company highlights include the following:

Operates a 100-acre hemp cultivation facility in Appleton, Oregon

Facility includes six greenhouses encompassing 30,000 square feet of space designed for selective hemp breeding, planting and R&D

US CBD market project to grow at a CAGR of 22.2 percent from 2018 through 2025

Sweet Earth has developed over 10 different CBD-based body and skincare products

Developing a line of CBD pet products, including several flavors of CBD dog treats

Pursuing a diversified approach to distribution including ecommerce sales, retail sales, white label services and wholesale B2B distribution

Product ambassador and sponsor Warren Moon is a proponent of CBD and its remedial benefits, specifically the Sweet Earth line

CEO Peter Espig, an experienced Wall Street and Goldman Sachs executive, brings global capital market experience to Sweet Earth team

Click here to connect with Sweet Earth Holdings and to request an investor presentation.