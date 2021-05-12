CSE Reports April 2021 Market Statistics

CSE is increasingly the exchange of choice for successful entrepreneurs

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or “the Exchange”) today announced its market statistics for the month of April 2021. Trading volume exceeded three billion shares, while the total capital raised by issuers exceeded $1 billion for the fourth time on record.

April 2021 Statistics

● Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 3.4 billion shares;

● Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $3.7 billion;

● CSE issuers completed 85 financings that raised approximately $1.0 billion in aggregate. The total capital raised by issuers was the fourth largest monthly total in the Exchange’s history;

● There were 19 new listings, bringing total CSE listings to 658; and

● The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was $63.9 billion as at April 30, 2021, compared to $42.1 billion at year-end 2020.

“The CSE continues to build on its strength as the stock exchange of choice for successful entrepreneurs,” said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. “In the first four months of 2021, the Exchange added 63 new listings. We are highly impressed with the potential of the companies coming to market across a wide variety of industries. We will continue to provide entrepreneurial firms with the innovative, market-leading support they need.”

CSE Special Event

During the month of May 2021, the CSE is presenting the Cannabis Investor Series, a four-episode virtual series that explores key facets of the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry. The episodes take place on Tuesdays from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Episode 1, which aired on May 4, focused on investing in American cannabis and explored the path to further legalization, regional competition, social equity and other issues of consequence to investors. Episode 2, on May 11, explored the convergence of cannabis culture and capital markets. Episode 3, on May 18, will study investment opportunities in cannabis health and wellness, while Episode 4, on May 25, will focus on the global cannabis economy outside of Canada and the United States.

New Listings in April 2021

Gage Growth Corp. (GAGE)

Ikanik Farms Inc. (IKNK.U)

Medaro Mining Corp. (MEDA)

Black Shield Metals Corp. (BDX)

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (AYUR)

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (PNER)

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (HM)

Mindset Pharma Inc. Warrants (MSET.WT)

Treatment.com International Inc. (TRUE)

55 North Mining Inc. (FFF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. Notes (AYR.NT.U)

Plant & Co. Brands Ltd. Warrants (VEGN.WT)

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (QTZ)

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BYND)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH)

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CWRK)

ACME Lithium Inc. (ACME)

Plus Products Inc. Debenture (PLUS.DB.A)

Lakewood Exploration Inc. (LWD)

GABY Inc. (GABY) – Fundamental Change

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ACT) – Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange’s efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

