Canopy Growth to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on June 1, 2021

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021 before financial markets open on June 1, 2021 .

Following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein , CEO and Mike Lee , EVP & CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on June 1, 2021 .

Webcast Information
A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1455554&tp_key=5f1698b420

Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on August 30, 2021 at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1455554&tp_key=5f1698b420

About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as “intend,” “goal,” “strategy,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “projections,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “proposed,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “likely,” “designed to,” “foreseeable future,” “believe,” “scheduled” and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy”) can be found under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Canopy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward– looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward–looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-june-1-2021-301293005.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Avicanna: Leading Biopharmaceutical Research and Development of Commercialized Cannabinoid-Based Products for Global Markets

Avicanna (TSX:AVCN) focuses on evidence-based utility of cannabinoids and the commercialization of its premium branded medical cannabis products. It is currently working on its RHO Phyto global strategy of emerging medical and prescription-only channels and drug registration processing in South America for regulatory approval in major markets such as Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

RHO Phyto is an advanced formulary of over 20 CBD & THC oral, sublingual and topical products taken through industry-leading drug development processes. This strictly medical formulary has the potential to treat primary endpoints and general comorbidities, including anxiety, depression, appetite, pain and sleep. The product line is supported with education and training for patients, physicians, consumers and retailers.

Keep reading... Show less

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Marketing Appointments

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stephen White as Chief Marketing Officer and Steve Horan as Head of Marketing as part of Love Hemp’s strategy to become a globally recognised brand

Stephen White and Steve Horan have recently joined the Company having both previously worked at JD Sports Fashion plc (“JD Sports” or the “Group”) for 19 years and 20 years respectively, where they held the roles of Group Marketing Director and Head of Marketing. During their time at JD Sports, they saw the company grow from being a UK based company to one with locations across three continents and were working for the Group when it was promoted into the FTSE 100 in 2019.

Keep reading... Show less

Matica Annual Financial Filing Status Report

Expects to file its 2020 Annual Financial Statements on or before May 31, 2021

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTC: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) announces today that further to our news releases of May 3, 2021, the filing of the Company’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Financial Statements”) remain outstanding. As part of the Company’s biweekly status report, Matica expects that the Annual Financial Statements together with the auditor’s report thereon should be finalized within fourteen days and filed, together with Matica’s annual management’s discussion and analysis for the 2020 fiscal year, by the next business day.

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Reports Q1, 2021 Financial Results

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), an industry leader in full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) hemp extract wellness products and probiotics, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All dollars are stated in US Dollars.

Q1-2021 Financial Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

INDVR Brands CEO Joshua Mann: Expanding to Become the World’s Premier House of Cannabis Brands

Premier cannabis brand consolidator and producer of cannabis-infused products INDVR Brands (CSE:IDVR) already has an impressive portfolio of brands with Cheech’s Stash and the award-winning Honu Brand as part of its roster. 

In the interview above, INDVR Brands CEO Joshua Mann shares the company’s efforts to support its expansion plans in the US and Canadian markets through the recent acquisition of all the assets of Nevada-based Strainz and Colorado-based Bronnor.

“The Strainz acquisition means merging of two extremely well aligned companies, and it brings in the Bronnor facility that is a 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art GMP-level manufacturing facility that also aligns it with another set with 700 dispensaries of distribution in Colorado,” Mann said. 

The cannabis market is rapidly changing and as demand grows, INDVR Brands already has the capacity to eventually manufacture and distribute products for areas and populations much larger than they’re currently made for. 

“We’re seeing the scheduling of cannabis at the US federal level. And at that point, there will be a path forward whereby a facility such as the Bronnor facility will give us an ability to distribute and produce for the entire western half of the United States,” Mann continued. 

“And that’s, I think, what it was originally built for. That’s what we saw as rationale with respect to where the merger was going, how do we future-proof ourselves?”

Watch the full interview with INDVR Brands (CSE:IDVR,OTC:AOF) CEO Joshua Mann above.

Keep reading... Show less