Aurora to Participate in BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Virtual Conference

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced that the Company will be participating at the BMO Capital Markets 16 th Annual Farm to Market Virtual Conference. Chief Executive Officer, Miguel Martin and Chief Financial Officer, Glen Ibbott will be conducting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20, 2021 .

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora’s brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com .

Aurora’s common shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “ACB”, and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-to-participate-in-bmo-capital-markets-farm-to-market-virtual-conference-301291914.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/14/c4127.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Matica Introduces New Cannabis Brand

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) and Matica subsidiary, West Island Culture Inc. (“West Island”) are pleased to introduce our newest cannabis brand to the market CITOYENTM . CITOYENTMis a more accessible brand of quality cannabis to come out of Montreal’s West Island, The People’s Flower.

All CITOYENTM flower products are craft grown, quality cannabis offerings at lower entry prices and with greater volumes in comparison to our premium OuestTM products. There are currently two product families in the CITOYENTMbrand. CITOYENTMGold Star products are high THC craft products. The CITOYENTM Red Star craft products have a mid to high THC range. Both sets of products still offer the strong bag appeal found with the QuestTM brand stemming from our focus on rich terpene profiles and attractive visual attributes. The CITOYENTM brand strives to provide a greater number consumers with a taste of what a high quality bud in the legal market should be.

Keep reading... Show less

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Trulieve Buys Peer MSO Harvest

Two US-based multi-state operators (MSOs) added fuel to the ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) train currently making its way across the cannabis sector.

On the flip side, one of Canada’s biggest cannabis producers told the market this week that it has no interest in further acquisitions in the Canadian market.

Keep reading... Show less

Better Plant Ramps up Production to Fulfill Orders from Whole Foods Markets in Ontario, Canada

 Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”), a wellness company that makes and sells plant-based products, is ramping up production at its Victoria, BC production facility to fulfill incoming orders from seven Whole Foods Market in Ontario, Canada (“Whole Foods”).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/84022_947985ee845d7afb_001.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

  • Domestic Medical Net Revenue Steady at $26.9 Million
  • Strong International Medical Net Revenue of $9.4 Million
  • Total Cannabis Net Revenue, Excluding Provisions, of $58.4 Million
  • Business Transformation Plan Continues, Management Expects to Deliver Incremental Cost-Saving Measures of $60 Million to $80 Million Annually
  • Balance Sheet Remains Strong with ~$525 Million of Cash on Hand at May 12, 2021
  • Lead Independent Director Ronald Funk Appointed as Chairman, Michael Singer to Remain Board Member

NYSE | TSX: ACB

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the ” Company ” or ” Aurora “) (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NUAN, HGV, HRVSF, MLND; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies

Keep reading... Show less