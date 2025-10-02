D-Wave to Participate in Quantum Beach Conference, Highlighting Company's Leadership in the Commercialization of Quantum Computing

CEO and company leaders to discuss D-Wave's technical progress, customer successes, advances in quantum AI and U.S. quantum policy

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave"), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced its participation in Quantum Beach , a leading quantum computing conference designed to bridge cutting-edge science with real-world impact.

D-Wave will engage in a variety of discussions at the event:

  • Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave, will give a talk on "Optimizing Aerospace Operations with Quantum Computing," discussing quantum optimization technology, real-world customer use cases, and the applicability of D-Wave™ technology for complex aerospace and airline industry problems at 11:45 a.m. EDT
  • Dr. Alan Baratz will participate in the "Quantum AI and Supremacy" panel at 1 p.m. EDT
  • Allison Schwartz, D-Wave's vice president of government relations and public affairs, will participate in the "U.S. Quantum Policy" panel at 10 a.m. EDT

Officially part of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, Quantum Beach 2025, a full-day conference taking place on October 8, 2025, at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, is dedicated to demystifying quantum technology and making it accessible to all.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers — the world's largest — feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Contact:
Alex Daigle
media@dwavesys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

D-Wave QuantumQBTSNYSE: QBTS
QBTS
