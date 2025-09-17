Curated for You and Microsoft Launch First-of-Its-Kind AI Fashion Experience in Copilot

REVOLVE, Steve Madden , Rent the Runway, and Lulus join the platform to bring lifestyle-led discovery to millions

Curated for You the AI-powered lifestyle commerce platform, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) today unveiled their breakthrough collaboration, transforming how millions discover fashion. This collaboration officially launches curated fashion discovery in Microsoft Copilot the everyday AI companion.

The new experience is now live, allowing users to discover fashion through natural conversation. Whether you're asking "What should I wear to a beach wedding?" or "Outfit ideas for Italy ," Copilot now responds with context-aware, shoppable curations —powered by Curated for You's intelligent merchandising engine.

Top retailers—including REVOLVE , Steve Madden , Tuckernuck , Rent the Runway , and Lulus —are already live on the platform, showcasing curated fashion edits directly inside Copilot's interface.

"This launch is a major step forward in lifestyle commerce," said Katy Aucoin , CEO of Curated for You. "We're helping consumers discover fashion the way they actually think—based on plans, moods, and moments—and bringing it to life inside a tool they already use every day. It's not just shopping; it's discovery that feels personal."

"By infusing shopping with relevance and empathy, we're turning Copilot into a style companion that understands your life," said Jennifer Myers , Principal Product Manager for Microsoft Shopping. "This partnership bridges lifestyle intent with real-time curation, helping users go from idea to outfit seamlessly."

"At REVOLVE, we've always been at the forefront of merging fashion and technology to create the most engaging shopping experience for our customers. Partnering with Curated for You and Microsoft allows us to seamlessly deliver on this goal– by showing her highly relevant product curations right when she's planning her next moment. This is more than a new channel—it's a new era of discovery, and we're proud to be part of it," said Divya Mathur , Chief Merchandising Officer & Fashion Director at REVOLVE.

How it works:

  • Users engage with Copilot agent through natural prompts—"What should I wear to a holiday party in NYC?" or "Outfits for Napa bachelorette weekend."
  • Curated for You instantly delivers personalized, trend- and event-based fashion edits from participating retailers. For retailers, this marks a powerful new marketing channel—placing their products in front of high-intent consumers at the exact moment they're seeking inspiration. This drives higher engagement and optimizes conversion rates by turning inspiration into instant action. And because Curated for You's magic lies in transforming event- and lifestyle-based merchandising into visually compelling stories, the experience feels far more relevant than traditional ads or generic product recommendations.
  • Users can browse, click, and shop directly, shortening the path from inspiration to purchase.

For retailers, this marks a powerful new marketing channel—placing their products in front of high-intent consumers at the exact moment they're seeking inspiration. Because lifestyle shopping is inherently visual, consumers buy into aesthetics and aspirations—Curated for You's stunning visual stories create experiences that feel far more relevant than traditional ads or generic product recommendations, driving higher engagement and conversions.

About Curated For You

Curated For You (curatedforyou.io) revolutionizes e-commerce by providing contextualized shopping experiences, shifting from static product categories to lifestyle-driven experiences. Powered by agentic AI, CFY combines retailer performance data with real-world signals—such as trends, weather, and events—to deliver inspiring, visual stories that drive 3x engagement and millions in revenue. Leading retailers including REVOLVE, Lulus, and Steve Madden use CFY to create faster, more relevant, and more profitable customer journeys.

Rift Valley

Rift Valley

Overview

Rift Valley Resources Corp. (CSE:RVR) has developed a unique portable wireless broadband system as well as fixed wireless broadband networks that utilize TV white space technology. In the US, a recent survey by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) determined that “162 million do not use the internet at broadband speeds” (Microsoft, February 2019) and are mainly located in rural areas of the US. That number includes the 34 million that have no access to the internet.

Rift Valley, through its subsidiary Ruralink Wireless, is involved in Microsoft’s Airband initiative, which funds the capital cost of wireless broadband networks that use TV white space (TVWS) technology.

Connecting the Unconnected to the Internet in the US

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Aug. 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 15, 2024 .

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Transformative GPT AI Suite of a dozen 3D-AI Solutions To Lead Companies Growth

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. The Company believes that the AI opportunity is in the early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. The Company is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grand opening of its office space in Hyderabad, India. This expands Nextech3D.ai's profit margins and dramatically reduces overhead costs projected to save the Company as much as $4 million annually. The Company recently appointed Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations to lead this initiative. Hareesh has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade developing a deep-rooted understanding of managing big technology operations.Hyderabad has been crowned by investors as India's next startup powerhouse destination. "From 2014 to 2023, Hyderabad has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian startup landscape. Its startup ecosystem now proudly boasts 4,369 tech startups."[1

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Provides Business Updates on Its Business Units Powered by AI, 3D, AR and ML

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased provide an update to the Company's investors on its four business units. As a diversified technology Company, each of its businesses ARitize3D, MapD, Toggle3D.ai, ARway.ai delivers a solution powered by ​proprietary AI, 3D, AR, ​and ML

The Company released its last shareholder update in June 2023, which outlined its Q1 highlights, 3D model updates including in partnership with Amazon, and its patents.

