Precious MetalsInvesting News

Le 2 novemberNovember 2022) Black Tusk Resources Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 20,574,640 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on November 3, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Black Tusk Resources Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 20 574 640 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 3 novembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

le 4 NOV 2022

Record Date/Date d'enregistrement:

le 7 NOV 2022

Symbol/Symbole:

 TUSK

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

 09226C 20 1

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

 CA 09226C 20 1 3

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

 09226C102/CA09226C2013

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Black Tusk Resources IncTUSK:CNXCNSX:TUSKPrecious Metals Investing
TUSK:CNX
Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) (Frankfurt:0NB) (OTC PINK:BTKRF) announces that it plans to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity

The Company currently has 205,746,409 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have 20,574,640 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Permit to Drill VMS Targets on the MoGold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Permit to Drill VMS Targets on the MoGold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that the company has received the necessary permits to drill on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

As previously released, TMC Geophysique recently completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. On the PG Highway property the TMC Geophysical report concludes that the newly acquired surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for further exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK)(OTC Pink:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company is in the process of obtaining permits to drill on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PG Highway property TMC Geophysique recently completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. The TMC Geophysical report concludes that the newly acquired surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for further exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK, FRA:0NB, OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the PG Highway (PGH) property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PGH property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a one square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples obtained by Black Tusk returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique has provided to Black Tusk data and maps with a summary report of the survey results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results MoGold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results MoGold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK), (OTC PINK:BTKRF), (FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the MoGold property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a four square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc (See Black Tusk News Release dated 2022-03-07). The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from the Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique is currently compiling the EM survey data and expects to soon provide maps and results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Bouvier Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Bouvier Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K-FF) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Lithium Property (the "Bouvier Property"). The Bouvier Property consists of two (2) mineral claims comprising approximately 85 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada.

Under the terms of the LOI, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Property by paying the Company C$275,000 at the closing of the definitive agreement. The Company has granted Mining Equities an exclusive due diligence period of forty-five (45) days in consideration of a non-refundable payment of C$1,000. Completion of the transaction is subject to a satisfactory due diligence period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), has provided a review of its 2022 exploration program at the Company's Deer Horn polymetallic project in west-central British Columbia. Work for the season included rock sampling, channel sampling and prospecting focused primarily on the property's copper porphyry potential. Assays from the sampling programs are pending.

Image galleries from the first round of work can be viewed here , and from the channel sampling here .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beatons Creek Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Beatons Creek Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) announces an updated Mineral Resource estimate (the " 2022 MRE ") for the Beatons Creek gold project (" Beatons Creek ") located in the Nullagine region of Western Australia. The 2022 MRE incorporates extensive reverse circulation ( "RC" ) drilling completed between January 2020 and May 2022. The effective date of the 2022 MRE is June 30, 2022. A Technical Report (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ")) in respect of the 2022 MRE will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile upon its completion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 3, 2022, it entered into a second amendment to the lease option to purchase agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") with Minquest Ltd. ("Minquest") and Lahontan Gold (US) Corp. ("Subco") amending the terms of the mining lease option to purchase agreement dated August 30, 2017 as amended August 25, 2020 between Minquest and Pyramid Gold (US) Corp. ("Pyramid Gold"), as assigned from Pyramid Gold to the Company on July 30, 2020 pursuant to the assignment and assumption agreement between Pyramid Gold and the Company (collectively, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option (the "Option") to purchase fifty (50) unpatented lode mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada (the "Moho Property"). The Second Amending Agreement amends the term of the Agreement to March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone, at its 100% owned Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 3). ("Slumber

About the Slumber Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" APM ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (" Constantine ") ( TSXV: CEM ) confirm that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement "). Under the Arrangement, APM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine (" Constantine Shares ").

The combined company will be a premier exploration and development company in the western USA with two projects being aggressively advanced under strategic partnerships with well-respected major metal producers and an expanded portfolio of prospective precious and base metals assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×