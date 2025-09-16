CrowdStrike Teams with NVIDIA to Build, Power, and Secure the Agentic Ecosystem

CrowdStrike Teams with NVIDIA to Build, Power, and Secure the Agentic Ecosystem

With Charlotte AI AgentWorks integrated with NVIDIA Nemotron models, analysts can build custom, no-code security agents; Falcon protects security and non-security agents across the AI ecosystem

Fal.Con 2025, Las Vegas CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced the integration of Charlotte AI AgentWorks with NVIDIA Nemotron, a family of the most open AI models. The expanded collaboration also extends the Falcon platform to provide protection and governance across AI agents built with NVIDIA NeMo developer tools and across third-party ecosystems.

Building on CrowdStrike's full lifecycle protection for LLMs in the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, these innovations help organizations safely build, deploy, and scale autonomous agents across mission-critical security operations and enterprise applications. From development to production to posture management, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform is powering and securing every stage of agentic AI innovation with NVIDIA.

"Enterprises everywhere are racing to adopt AI, and security is quickly becoming a critical enabler," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Together with NVIDIA, we're delivering the groundwork of the agentic SOC – empowering every analyst to build AI agents with confidence, and ensuring they can run securely at scale with the Falcon platform. This is how organizations stop breaches and lead securely into the AI era."

"Specialized AI agents are quickly becoming the backbone of enterprise applications, accelerating the adoption of intelligent automation across industries," said Justin Boitano, vice president, enterprise AI products at NVIDIA. "By integrating NVIDIA Nemotron open models with Charlotte AI AgentWorks, we are delivering the performance, trust, and governance enterprises need to confidently build, deploy, and secure agentic AI at scale."

Scaling Security Operations with Charlotte AI AgentWorks and NVIDIA

Charlotte AI AgentWorks is a new, no-code platform that makes every security team an AI builder, giving analysts a trusted environment to design, test, and deploy AI agents that automate SOC workflows. With this integration, organizations can leverage Falcon-native telemetry and platform controls – integrated with NVIDIA Nemotron reasoning models and NVIDIA accelerated computing – to enable analysts to use plain-language prompts to rapidly build agents aligned to organizational workflows and policies. NVIDIA Nemotron, a family of the most open AI models, includes open weights, datasets, and recipes to deliver leading efficiency and accuracy. Users of Charlotte AI AgentWorks can leverage these open Nemotron models to more easily build specialized agentic AI applications tailored to their unique enterprise requirements. Agents are also deployed with governance and guardrails, giving customers full oversight and confidence in AI-driven decisions.

Extending Protection and Governance Across AI Agents with the NVIDIA NeMo Developer Tools

The Falcon platform now extends protection to agents built with the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit and across third-party ecosystems. Falcon secures data and identities, monitors agent behavior and privileges in real time, and enforces enterprise-grade control – enabling organizations to safely adopt agentic AI at scale with confidence and resilience.

Together with NVIDIA, CrowdStrike is defining the future of agentic SOC transformation – protecting every stage of AI adoption with the speed and confidence needed to stop breaches in the AI era.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

CrowdStrike Holdings provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, identity protection, and log management. CrowdStrike went public in 2019 and serves customers worldwide.

