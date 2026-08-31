CrowdStrike Brings the Falcon Platform to Snowflake, Unifying Security and Data at Enterprise Scale

Snowflake customers will be able to use pre-committed capacity to access the Falcon platform through Snowflake Marketplace, accelerating the path to AI-powered cybersecurity transformation
Fal.Con 2026-- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a new collaboration with Snowflake to bring AI-native security and enterprise data together at scale.
The AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform will be available through Snowflake Marketplace , enabling customers to apply pre-committed Snowflake capacity toward Falcon through the Marketplace Capacity Drawdown (MCD) program , and creating a faster, more flexible path to AI-native security.
CrowdStrike and Snowflake are breaking down data silos to help customers operationalize security data across platforms. Federated search will bring Snowflake data directly into Falcon investigations, Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM will correlate Snowflake data with security telemetry, and Falcon® Onum will route security telemetry to Snowflake accelerating detection, investigation, and response.
"Security teams need the freedom to put their data to work wherever it lives," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Our collaboration with Snowflake will make Falcon easier to buy and deploy while giving customers more choice in how and where they operationalize their security data. That's how we reduce complexity, accelerate security outcomes, and stop threats faster."
With CrowdStrike and Snowflake, customers will be able to:
- Put Existing Snowflake Commitments to Work: Purchase and deploy CrowdStrike through Snowflake Marketplace using pre-committed Snowflake capacity, simplifying procurement and accelerating time to value.
- Bring Data Directly into Falcon Investigations: Query Snowflake data directly from the Falcon platform with federated search, helping to bring critical context into investigations without moving data or switching tools.
- Accelerate Detection and Response with More Context: Ingest Snowflake data into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and correlate it with CrowdStrike telemetry and third-party security data for greater visibility and context.
- Take Control of Security Data: Use Falcon Onum to natively route security telemetry to Snowflake, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, and other destinations with less friction and lower costs.
"Enterprises already bring their most critical data to Snowflake, and that broader enterprise context is what makes security decisions better," said Mayank Upadhyay, chief security and trust officer, Snowflake. "Our collaboration with CrowdStrike will let security teams build stronger detections and run more complete investigations against data they already trust, without moving it."
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This content includes discussion of unreleased services or features. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are still in development and subject to change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.
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Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com