CrowdStrike and Google Announce the Falcon Platform on Google Cloud

CrowdStrike and Google Announce the Falcon Platform on Google Cloud

Falcon now runs on Google Cloud, accelerating platform consolidation with the flexibility to deploy CrowdStrike on customers' hyperscaler of choice

Fal.Con 2026-- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform is now available on Google Cloud infrastructure, giving customers access to its leading AI-native security platform.

As AI workloads expand in the cloud, organizations need control over where sensitive data is processed and resides. Running Falcon on U.S. regional Google Cloud infrastructure expands deployment flexibility and reduces operational complexity, while meeting data sovereignty requirements. With Falcon, customers maintain unified protection across AI agents, endpoints, identities, cloud, and data through a single sensor, console, and data layer.

"Every enterprise has become a multi-cloud organization," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "By bringing Falcon to Google Cloud, we're giving customers greater choice on where they run their business, making it easier than ever before to consolidate cybersecurity on the platform they trust to stop breaches."

One Platform for the Multi-Cloud Enterprise

As organizations expand across clouds and regions, fragmented security creates complexity and gaps adversaries actively exploit. Falcon on Google Cloud gives customers a unified security platform across their environments while providing greater choice in where data is stored. Starting with the U.S., CrowdStrike plans to expand Falcon to additional Google Cloud regions, enabling in-region data processing to meet data localization requirements.

"Robust cybersecurity and data sovereignty remain critical components of every enterprise's multi-cloud and AI strategy," said Brian Goldstein, vice president, strategic AI and ISV, at Google Cloud. "Utilizing Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, CrowdStrike can power unified protection capabilities that reduce operational complexity and help organizations protect their critical data and AI workloads with confidence."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CrowdStrike HoldingsCRWDnasdaq:crwd
CRWD
The Conversation (0)
CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Ending ARR grows 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion Net new ARR grows 22% year-over-year to $212 million Delivers record operating cash flow of $383 million and record free cash flow of $322 million, 35% of revenue CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced financial... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

Key government officials will join CrowdStrike to address ways to strengthen the U.S. cyber ecosystem CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) will partner with The Washington Post Live to present Securing Cyberspace: The global cyberthreat landscape in 2024 on Thursday, June 6, featuring conversations with... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

New alliance combines best-of-breed platforms, accelerating partners' ability to drive vendor consolidation by securing the network and stopping breaches across device endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

Strategic partnership will accelerate vendor consolidation, replacing point products with winning combination of AI-native cybersecurity and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response protection CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and eSentire , a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

precious metals investing

Gold and Silver's Next Leg: Expert Strategies for the Coming Precious Metals Boom

gold investing

Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

zinc investing

Zinc Price Hits 4-Year High as Silver and Lead Credits Rewrite Mine Economics

precious metals investing

Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

base metals investing

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Initial 183-H2 Well Results