CrowdStrike and Google Announce the Falcon Platform on Google Cloud

Falcon now runs on Google Cloud, accelerating platform consolidation with the flexibility to deploy CrowdStrike on customers' hyperscaler of choice
Fal.Con 2026-- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform is now available on Google Cloud infrastructure, giving customers access to its leading AI-native security platform.
As AI workloads expand in the cloud, organizations need control over where sensitive data is processed and resides. Running Falcon on U.S. regional Google Cloud infrastructure expands deployment flexibility and reduces operational complexity, while meeting data sovereignty requirements. With Falcon, customers maintain unified protection across AI agents, endpoints, identities, cloud, and data through a single sensor, console, and data layer.
"Every enterprise has become a multi-cloud organization," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "By bringing Falcon to Google Cloud, we're giving customers greater choice on where they run their business, making it easier than ever before to consolidate cybersecurity on the platform they trust to stop breaches."
One Platform for the Multi-Cloud Enterprise
As organizations expand across clouds and regions, fragmented security creates complexity and gaps adversaries actively exploit. Falcon on Google Cloud gives customers a unified security platform across their environments while providing greater choice in where data is stored. Starting with the U.S., CrowdStrike plans to expand Falcon to additional Google Cloud regions, enabling in-region data processing to meet data localization requirements.
"Robust cybersecurity and data sovereignty remain critical components of every enterprise's multi-cloud and AI strategy," said Brian Goldstein, vice president, strategic AI and ISV, at Google Cloud. "Utilizing Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, CrowdStrike can power unified protection capabilities that reduce operational complexity and help organizations protect their critical data and AI workloads with confidence."
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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