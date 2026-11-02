CrowdStrike and Deloitte Spain Expand Alliance to Transform Cybersecurity from Boardroom to SOC

CrowdStrike and Deloitte Spain Expand Alliance to Transform Cybersecurity from Boardroom to SOC

Falcon IQ extends the partnership into AI-powered risk advisory, connecting security strategy, implementation, and operations across the enterprise

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Deloitte today announced an expanded collaboration to transform enterprise cybersecurity from boardroom strategy to the Security Operations Center (SOC).

CrowdStrike and Deloitte Spain are extending their collaboration into AI-powered risk advisory with Falcon IQ . Combining the Falcon platform with Deloitte's expertise across the full client journey – Advise, Implement, and Operate – the companies are helping enterprises move from identifying exploitable risk to modernizing and operating their security environments, supported by Deloitte's EMEA Cybersphere Center (ECC) in Madrid, its primary delivery center for SOC managed services.

"Finding risk is only half the battle. What matters is how quickly you can act on it and evolve strategy for the future," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Falcon IQ brings AI-powered risk intelligence into Deloitte's advisory engagements, connecting what matters in the boardroom with what needs to happen in the SOC. Together, we're helping enterprises move from finding to fixing, turning security priorities into action and long-term winning strategies."

"Cybersecurity has become a strategic business imperative, requiring organizations to connect risk management, technology, and business priorities," said Edward James Moore, Cybersecurity Partner at Deloitte Spain. "Expanding our collaboration with CrowdStrike into risk advisory helps clients move beyond point solutions, combining strategic risk insight with AI-native technology to make informed security investments and carry those priorities through implementation and ongoing operations."

From Boardroom Strategy to Security Operations

CrowdStrike and Deloitte are expanding their collaboration across three stages of the enterprise security journey:

  • Advise – Identify and Prioritize Risk: Falcon IQ provides a quantitative view of exploitable risk, complementing Deloitte's executive Innovation Workshops to help enterprises assess their security posture and prioritize action. Deloitte translates those findings into short-, medium-, and long-term security roadmaps aligned with business and regulatory priorities.
  • Implement – Modernize Security Operations: CrowdStrike and Deloitte help enterprises transform complex security environments on the Falcon platform, including migrations to Falcon Next-Gen SIEM . Combining CrowdStrike's AI-native technology with Deloitte's implementation expertise, the companies help clients move beyond legacy architectures to improve detection, investigation, and response.
  • Operate – Deliver AI-Native Managed Security: Building on the integration of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM into MXDR by Deloitte , the companies combine CrowdStrike's AI-native detection and response capabilities with Deloitte's managed security expertise to deliver ongoing threat monitoring, investigation, and response at scale, delivered through its EMEA Cybersphere Center (ECC) in Madrid, to provide ongoing threat monitoring, investigation, and response at scale.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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