Resource News Investing News

Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company") is saddened to report a fatality at its Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township Somerset County, Pennsylvania that occurred late morning local time on October 22 2022.  An employee was found unresponsive underground by coworkers during routine maintenance activities.  There were no active mining operations at the mine on October 22, 2022 .

Kevin M. Harrigan , Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Corsa, commented, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee's family and friends, and with our Corsa team at this incredibly difficult time.  We will complete a thorough review and will issue further statements and provide additional information as appropriate."

Regulatory authorities and agencies were notified, and the Company is fully cooperating with the investigation.  Operations at the Acosta Deep Mine have recommenced.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed on the merits of this news release.  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Corsa Coal Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c7106.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Corsa Coal Corp.CSO:CATSXV:CSOResource Investing
CSO:CA
Corsa Coal Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022

Corsa Coal Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022

Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30 2022.  Corsa has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis under its profile on www.sedar.com .

Unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in United States dollars and all ton amounts are short tons (2,000 pounds per ton).  Pricing and cost per ton information is expressed on a free-on-board ("FOB"), mine site basis, unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Killi Resources Limited

Magmatic Sulphide Zone Intersected At West Tanami (100% owned, Western Australia)

Killi Resources Limited (‘Killi’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: KLI) is pleased to provide an update on its drill programs at the West Tanami Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Thomson Resources Limited

High-Grade Copper Target Identified at Mt Carrington

Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (OTCQB: TMZRF)(Thomson or the Company) advises that it has identified a high-grade copper sulphide target in hole KYDD001 during a review of previous exploration data. The copper mineralisation is located near the Kylo gold resource in the polymetallic central core zone at Mt Carrington (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Positive Hydrometallurgical Testwork, Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study Underway

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) (“Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a development update on its flagship Oakover Manganese Project (“Oakover”).
Keep reading...Show less
Bryah Resources

Quarterly Activities Report

For The Period Ending 30th September 2022

This report summarises the exploration and corporate activities of Bryah Resources Limited (“Bryah” or “the Company”) during the quarter ended 30th September 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Mallee Resources Limited

Hartree Bridge Facility Extended to December

Mallee Resources Limited (“MYL” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a short-term bridging loan (“Bridging Loan”) provided by major shareholder Hartree Metals LLC (“Hartree”) in July has been extended.

Keep reading...Show less
Podium Minerals Limited

High Grade 5E PGM Confirmed In Latest Assay Results

Podium Minerals Limited (ASX: POD, ‘Podium’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce 5E PGM1 results have been received for all outstanding drill holes, including the Central Ore Zone and the diamond core tailed holes.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×