CoreWeave Partners with CrowdStrike to Secure Mission-Critical AI Workloads at Scale

CoreWeave Partners with CrowdStrike to Secure Mission-Critical AI Workloads at Scale

Falcon brings industry-leading protection, 24/7 threat hunting, and managed detection and response to the AI cloud powering the world's most demanding workloads

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to secure production AI at scale. CoreWeave is bringing CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protection and 247 managed security expertise to customers running mission-critical AI workloads on its cloud, making industry-leading cybersecurity foundational to production AI.

"Production AI is becoming mission-critical, and adversaries know it," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "CoreWeave powers some of the world's most advanced AI. CrowdStrike secures where it runs. Together, we're bringing the same protection trusted by the world's leading enterprises to the AI cloud platform powering the AI revolution, delivered at the source."

"The world's most demanding AI workloads require a platform built for performance, scale, and security," said Jon Jones, chief revenue officer at CoreWeave. "Security is engineered into CoreWeave Cloud from the ground up. By bringing CrowdStrike Falcon protection and 24/7 managed security expertise to our cloud, we're giving customers the security they need to move AI into production with confidence. Our work with CrowdStrike, including supporting SafeMind training and inference, reflects a shared commitment to advancing both AI infrastructure and cybersecurity."

Securing Production AI with the Falcon Platform

The new joint offering brings together four key capabilities to protect mission-critical AI workloads:

  • Real-time Protection for AI Workloads: Falcon Cloud Security delivers visibility and protection across cloud workloads, containers, and GPU clusters to identify and stop threats targeting production AI environments.
  • Proactive, Around-the-clock Threat Hunting: Falcon Adversary OverWatch provides 24/7 expert threat hunting to uncover sophisticated adversaries targeting mission-critical AI workloads and intellectual property.
  • Fully Managed Detection and Response: Falcon Complete Cloud Security delivers 24/7 managed detection and response, from investigation and containment through full remediation, reducing the burden on security teams.
  • Expert Support: CrowdStrike Elite Support provides dedicated expertise to help customers maintain protection across their AI environments.

Powering the Next Generation of Cyber AI with CrowdStrike SafeMind

Building on their partnership to power the secure AI cloud , CoreWeave provides the high-performance AI platform supporting the training and inference for CrowdStrike SafeMind , CrowdStrike's family of purpose-built security models and harnesses.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI ® . Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading foundation model providers, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.

Media Contacts
CrowdStrike: press@crowdstrike.com
CoreWeave: press@coreweave.com

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