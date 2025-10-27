CoreWeave Announces Date of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV) announced today that it will release third quarter 2025 financial results, after the market closes on Monday, November 10, 2025.

CoreWeave will also host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at the CoreWeave Investor Relations website at investors.coreweave.com . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About CoreWeave, Inc.
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to build and scale AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave combines superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs and turn compute into capability. Founded in 2017, CoreWeave became a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

Investor Relations contact:
Investor-Relations@coreweave.com / https://investors.coreweave.com/

Media contact:
Press@coreweave.com / https://www.coreweave.com/about-us

