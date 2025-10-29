Constellation Energy Corporation Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3878 per share on Constellation's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 17, 2025.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the nation's largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy and a leading energy supplier to businesses, homes and public sector customers nationwide, including three-fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 16 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation's clean energy. We are committed to investing in innovative technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X .

Emily Duncan
Investor Relations
833-447-2783
investorrelations@constellation.com

Linsey Wisniewski
Corporate Communications
667-218-7700
linsey.wisniewski@constellation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

