Constellation Appoints Alan Armstrong to Board of Directors

Former Williams CEO and natural gas industry veteran to join Constellation board in 2026

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) has announced the election of Alan S. Armstrong to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Armstrong is currently executive chairman of the board of directors for Williams, a major U.S. energy infrastructure company that primarily focuses on natural gas gathering, processing and transmission. Armstrong served as the company's president and CEO for 14 years prior to being named its board chair earlier this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929406631/en/

Currently executive chairman of the board of directors for Williams, Alan Armstrong will join Constellation's board in January.

Currently executive chairman of the board of directors for Williams, Alan Armstrong will join Constellation's board in January.

"Alan brings nearly 40 years of experience at Williams, including more than a decade as CEO, where he led major expansions in energy infrastructure and drove long-term growth and operational excellence," said Robert J. Lawless, chairman of Constellation. "His deep industry knowledge and leadership will be invaluable as we integrate America's largest natural gas portfolio into our generation fleet through our deal with Calpine."

"It's a privilege to join Constellation's board and support a company dedicated to delivering reliable, clean energy to millions of homes and businesses. I look forward to helping advance Constellation's mission to enhance America's energy security and economic strength," said Armstrong.

Prior to being named Williams CEO in 2011, Armstrong led the company's North American midstream and olefins businesses through a period of growth and expansion as Senior Vice President – Midstream. Previously, he served in a number of operational and commercial roles in various business units at Williams. He joined the company in 1986 as an engineer.

A respected industry leader, Armstrong currently serves as chair of the National Petroleum Council and is a founding member of Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. He also serves as board member for BOK Financial Corp. Armstrong earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Oklahoma where he currently serves as chair of The University of Oklahoma Foundation

For more information on Constellation's board of directors, please visit constellationenergy.com .

About Constellation

A Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation's largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the continental United States, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 16 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation's clean energy. We are further accelerating the nation's transition to a carbon-free future by helping our customers reach their sustainability goals, setting our own ambitious goal of achieving 100% carbon-free generation by 2040, and by investing in promising emerging technologies to eliminate carbon emissions across all sectors of the economy. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X .

Dave Snyder
Constellation Communications
667-218-7700
david.snyder@constellation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Constellation EnergyCEGNASDAQ:CEG
CEG
The Conversation (0)
Apollo Expands Project Team; Receives Drill Permit for Calico Silver Project

Apollo Expands Project Team; Receives Drill Permit for Calico Silver Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a number of positive developments at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project") located in San Bernardino County, California.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Signed agreements with Clearway Group to commit to invest in 55 MW of wind and 257 MW of solar plus storage projects
  • Entered into new Resource Adequacy Contracts for Marsh Landing and Walnut Creek
  • Reaffirming 2024 financial guidance
  • Increasing the quarterly dividend by 1.7% to $0.4102 per share in the second quarter of 2024, or $1.64 per share annualized
  • Continue to target annual dividend per share growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today reported first quarter 2024 financial results, including Net Loss of $(46) million, Adjusted EBITDA of $211 million, Cash from Operating Activities of $81 million, and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) of $52 million.

"Clearway remains well positioned to achieve its 2024 financial objectives. We reported solid first quarter results highlighting the benefits of our fleet's geographic and technological diversification," said Craig Cornelius, Clearway Energy, Inc.'s incoming President and Chief Executive Officer. "Furthermore, we have made additional progress on the execution toward our long-term objectives with the commitments to invest in Dan's Mountain and Rosamond South and new resource adequacy contracts for our Conventional fleet. CWEN continues to expect to achieve the upper range of its 5% to 8% annual dividend growth objective without needing external capital through at least 2026. In 2027 we continue to see the potential for CAFD per share growth to be in that same range if the balance of our gas fleet contracts its capacity to deliver resource adequacy at the same or better pricing as recently disclosed contract awards."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King