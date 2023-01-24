Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Energy Investing News

Consolidated Uranium Completes Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources

Consolidated Uranium Completes Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("Consolidated Uranium" or the "Company") (TSXV:CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) and Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) (" Virginia Energy ") are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement (the " Arrangement ") whereby Consolidated Uranium has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Virginia Energy (the " Virginia Energy Shares ").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Consolidated Uranium has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding Virginia Energy Shares not already held by Consolidated Uranium and Virginia Energy shareholders, other than Consolidated Uranium, are entitled to receive 0.26 of a common share of Consolidated Uranium (each whole share, a " Consolidated Uranium Share ") in exchange for each Virginia Energy Share held immediately prior to closing of the Arrangement. In aggregate, the Company issued approximately 17,847,828 Consolidated Uranium Shares under the Arrangement to former Virginia Energy shareholders as consideration for their Virginia Energy Shares. Upon closing of the Arrangement, existing Consolidated Uranium and former Virginia Energy shareholders own approximately 81.96% and 18.04% of the issued and outstanding Consolidated Uranium Shares, respectively.

As a result of the Arrangement, Virginia Energy has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Consolidated Uranium and the Virginia Energy Shares are anticipated to be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") following the close of markets on January 25, 2023. Virginia Energy intends to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Full details of the Arrangement and certain other matters are set out in the management information circular of Virginia Energy dated December 15, 2022, a copy of which can be found under Virginia Energy's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . A copy of the early warning report of Consolidated Uranium in connection with the acquisition of the Virginia Energy Shares will be filed under Virginia Energy's profile on SEDAR and can be obtained by contacting Consolidated Uranium as set out below.

Information For Former Virginia Energy Shareholders

Pursuant to the Arrangement, former Virginia Energy shareholders are entitled to receive 0.26 of a Consolidated Uranium Share for each Virginia Energy Share held prior to closing of the Arrangement.

In order to receive Consolidated Uranium Shares in exchange for Virginia Energy Shares, registered shareholders of Virginia Energy must complete, sign, date and return the letter of transmittal that was mailed to each Virginia Energy shareholder prior to closing. The letter of transmittal is also available under Virginia Energy's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . For those shareholders of Virginia Energy whose Virginia Energy Shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, trust or other intermediary or nominee, they should contact such nominee for assistance in depositing their Virginia Energy Shares and should follow the instructions of such intermediary or nominee.

Advisors and Counsel

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Consolidated Uranium and Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to Consolidated Uranium in connection with the Arrangement.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP acted as legal counsel to Virginia Energy and Evans & Evans, Inc. acted as independent financial advisor to the special committee of independent directors of Virginia Energy in connection with the Arrangement.

In connection with closing of the Arrangement, CUR has paid Red Cloud Securities Inc. an advisory fee of $600,000 to be satisfied through the payment of $300,00 in cash and the issuance of 160,000 CUR Shares at a deemed price of $1.875 per CUR Share, subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

About Consolidated Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, Consolidated Uranium has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, Consolidated Uranium completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc., a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning Consolidated Uranium as a near-term uranium producer.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Consolidated Uranium Inc.

Philip Williams
Chairman and CEO
1-833-572-2333
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com

Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that Consolidated Uranium and Virginia Energy expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future including, but not limited to, the anticipated date the Virginia Energy Shares will be delisted from the TSXV. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions. Although the assumptions made by Consolidated Uranium and Virginia Energy in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management of each company at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the risk factors with respect to Consolidated Uranium set out in Consolidated Uranium's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2021 and with respect to Virginia Energy set out in Virginia Energy's management discussion and analysis for the year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, each of which have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under Consolidated Uranium's and Virginia Energy's respective profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Although Consolidated Uranium and Virginia Energy have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Consolidated Uranium and Virginia Energy undertake no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Virginia Energy Resources Inc.VUI:CATSXV:VUIEnergy Investing
VUI:CA
Virginia Energy Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Virginia Energy Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) (" Virginia Energy " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that, at its special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held today, shareholders approved the Company's previously announced acquisition by Consolidated Uranium Inc. ( TSXV: CUR, OTCQB: CURUF ) (" Consolidated Uranium ").

As previously announced on November 15, 2022 , the acquisition will be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving, among others, the Company and Consolidated Uranium (the " Arrangement "). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Virginia Energy shareholders will receive 0.26 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of Consolidated Uranium (each whole share, a " CUR Share ") for each common share of Virginia Energy (each, a " Virginia Energy Share ") held (the " Consideration "). Outstanding Virginia Energy stock options will be exchanged for replacement options to acquire CUR Shares adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio and outstanding Virginia Energy restricted share units (each, an " RSU ") will vest and be settled for Virginia Energy Shares and then be exchanged for the Consideration under the Arrangement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities the management information circular and related meeting materials (the " Meeting Materials ") of the Company for use at the special meeting (the "Meeting ") of Virginia Energy shareholders (the " Shareholders ") to be held in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving, among others, the Company and Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" Consolidated Uranium " or " CUR "), as previously announced on November 15, 2022 (the " Arrangement "). The Company has also mailed copies of the Meeting Materials to Shareholders entitled to vote on the Arrangement at the Meeting.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy") is pleased to announce that it has closed its concurrent private placement (the " Concurrent Private Placement ") in connection with the proposed acquisition of Virginia Energy by Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" Consolidated Uranium ") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement, which was previously announced on November 15, 2022 (the " Acquisition "). Under the terms of the Concurrent Private Placement, Virginia Energy issued, on a non-brokered private placement basis, 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Virginia Energy (each, a " Virginia Energy Share ") to Consolidated Uranium at a price of $0.50 per Virginia Energy Share, for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 .  The Concurrent Private Placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.  As a result of the completion of the Concurrent Private Placement, Consolidated Uranium owns approximately 3.0% of the issued and outstanding Virginia Energy Shares.  No finder's fee was payable in connection with the Concurrent Private Placement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidated Uranium Announces Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources, Securing the Largest Undeveloped Uranium Deposit in the U.S.

Consolidated Uranium Announces Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources, Securing the Largest Undeveloped Uranium Deposit in the U.S.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) and Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which Consolidated Uranium will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Virginia Energy (the " Virginia Energy Shares ") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the " Transaction "). Virginia Energy owns 100% of the Coles Hill Uranium Project (" Coles Hill " or the " Project ") located in south central Virginia, United States, which is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the U.S. and among the largest projects by total uranium resources in the world. The Project is held through a subsidiary of Virginia Energy, Virginia Uranium, Inc., which controls the mineral rights, certain surface rights, and leasehold development and operating rights at Coles Hill.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virginia Energy Announces Appointment of Joseph Mullin as President

Virginia Energy Announces Appointment of Joseph Mullin as President

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSX.V: VUI) (" Virginia Energy " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Mullin as President of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences Inaugural 10,000m Drill Campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Inaugural 10,000m Drill Campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its inaugural winter drill program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project (the "Project") strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning a minimum of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling in 18 to 20 drill holes over several phases and is fully funded and permitted for the drilling. The geologists and drilling crews are working out of an exploration camp on the Project located on the highway and within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit located on the adjacent Wheeler River Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre RC Drilling Confirms Mineralized Uranium Envelope at J4 West Target

ValOre RC Drilling Confirms Mineralized Uranium Envelope at J4 West Target

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today reported assays for J4 West ("J4W") and Yat ("Yat") targets Reverse Circulation (‘RC") drilling at ValOre's 100% owned 68,552-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

" Results from 2022 RC drilling confirm J4 West as a uraniferous structure, with all four sampled holes returning near-surface U 3 O 8 mineralization, and two of the four holes with assay intervals above the Lac 50 resource cut-off grade," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "J4 West remains fully open at depth, and along strike to the west, with the target conductor extending for an additional 800 m along strike towards the Eastern Extension of Lac 50. Assays remain pending for ten core holes, totaling 926 m of follow-up drilling."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 41,119 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground along the Cable Bay Shear Zone in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan.  The newly acquired claims are contiguous with the Company's Ursa property ("Ursa" or the "Property"), which now boasts over 60 km of strike length and 57,000 ha of coverage over the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a large and fertile structural corridor with known uranium occurrences. Historical drilling on the newly acquired claims has intersected anomalous uranium mineralization that was never adequately followed up, with the vast majority of the corridor completely untested.  The additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking and cash consideration paid to an arm's-length property vendor, with total acquisition costs of approximately $53,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca Basin

25 Kilometres of Roughrider Mineralized Corridor Staked

Highly Anomalous Lake Sediment Sample Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow

Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the commencement of drilling at its 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

"At our Osprey Zone and the nearby Radon Lake Zone, we are continuing to follow-up on significant uranium signatures identified across much greater strike length than we typically see elsewhere," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "We anticipate drilling numerous holes this winter since we are located on the shallow eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and our target depths are less than 200 metres."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Begins Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Begins Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that drilling has commenced at the Hook Lake Joint Venture located on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"Our drill program will test numerous electromagnetic targets along the Carter Corridor where we are anxious to see how results compare to the neighbouring Patterson Corridor," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "It will be a busy winter for us with our second drill program starting soon on the Eastern side of the Basin."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Related News

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Appoints Senior Uranium Advisor

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Adds the Mirage Project to Its Quebec Lithium Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Reports on Large-Scale Pilot Testwork, With Results Validating Baptiste Flowsheet and Overall Recovery Basis

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Opens the TSX-V Market

×