Concerned Shareholders of Jaxon Mining, to Requisition an Annual General Meeting

Concerned Shareholders of Jaxon Mining, to Requisition an Annual General Meeting

Karim Rayani of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd. (the "Concerned Shareholder"), in his capacity as a holder of approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Jaxon Mining Inc., (JAX:TSX.V) ("Jaxon" or the "Company"), is providing an update to its news release dated September 21, 2023 which announced that the Concerned Shareholder requisitioned (the "Requisition") to the board of directors of Jaxon (the "Jaxon Board") to call a general meeting of the shareholders of JAX (the "Requisitioned AGM") for the purpose of electing a new board of directors of the Company

On August 31, 2023, pursuant to section to 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"), the Concerned Shareholder sent a formal requisition to Jaxon demanding that Jaxon's Board call the Requisitioned AGM. The Jaxon Board is obligated under the Act to hold the Requisitioned AGM not more than 4 months after the receipt of the Requisition. Contrary to subsection 167(5) of the Act, the Board has failed to hold the Requisitioned AGM within the prescribed time. Accordingly, the Concerned Shareholder has initiated the calling of the Requisitioned Meeting. The Concerned Shareholder will identify its director nominees in a proxy circular that will be distributed to the shareholders of JAX prior to the Requisitioned Meeting.

The Concerned Shareholder has made many attempts to engage with Jaxon's management including its CEO John King Burns in conversations to encourage fulsome disclosure. The numerous attempts to engage with the Company's management have been met with no response, including attempts made by the concerned shareholders subsequent to the news release dated September 21, 2023.

The current board of Jaxon seems to be functioning as a private corporation with blind support from its board of directors who own very little stock in the Company. Management has demonstrated a lack of ability to understand Jaxon's mineral assets and deploy reasonable business practices to explore the assets and gain investor and industry respect as a credible exploration company.

The Concerned Shareholder believes that a time when not only in Canada but globally there is a focus on discovering critical mineral deposits, Jaxon needs to establish a board of directors and executive team that are able to help Jaxon revamp its business strategy with integrity and professionalism and inclusive of all stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information contained in this press release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of proxies within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Cordially,

Karim Rayani
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 716 0551 E: k@r7.capital

SOURCE: Jaxon Mining



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Jaxon MiningJAX:CCTSXV:JAXBase Metals Investing
1844 Gives Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Gives Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844"), as previously announced, the Company has entered into an amended and restated option agreement with Nickel North Exploration Corp. (the "Option Agreement") with respect to the Hawk Ridge property in Quebec. In connection with the Option Agreement the Company previously announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 75,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Unit Offering"). The Company is proceeding with the Unit Offering and expects to close the Unit Offering concurrently with the closing of the Option Agreement. Closing of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement remain subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated February 13, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Universal Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: UNV, FRANKFURT : 3TA2) (" UNV ") whereby Vizsla Copper will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UNV (the " UNV Shares ") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ").

UNV is a Canadian-based copper exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper properties, including its flagship Poplar Project (the " Poplar Project " or the " Project "), one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company's NetZero Metals Intends to Develop Downstream Nickel & Stainless-Steel Processing Facilities in Timmins Region

Canada Nickel Company's NetZero Metals Intends to Develop Downstream Nickel & Stainless-Steel Processing Facilities in Timmins Region

Highlights

  • Processing facilities expected to be the largest nickel processing facility in North America and largest stainless-steel and alloy production facility in Canada , filling a key gap in the North American electric vehicle supply chain – utilizing proven, low environmental footprint technology.
  • Both processing facilities to be designed to be net zero-carbon – utilizing Canada Nickel Company's carbon storage capacity to store CO 2 generated by each facility.
  • NetZero Metals led by Mike Cox with 35 years of nickel processing experience and senior leadership positions with Inco Ltd. and Vale SA overseeing a global portfolio of nickel refineries.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, NetZero Metals Inc. ("NetZero Metals" or the "Company"), intends to develop two processing facilities in the Timmins Nickel District: a nickel processing facility and stainless-steel and alloy production facility.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR); (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on December 4, 2023 it has entered into a definitive agreement (" Definitive Agreement ") with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 "), pursuant to which X1 has agreed to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay project (the " Property ").

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Property consists of thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares, located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan , approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon , on the Manitoba border.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, X1 has agreed to acquire (i) 100% of SKRR's rights, title, and interest in the Property, and (ii) all data and information in the possession of SKRR with respect to the Property and the activities conducted thereon (the " Data and Information ", and together with the Property, the " Purchased Assets "). As consideration for the Purchased Assets, X1 has agreed to issue SKRR 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1 (the " Consideration Shares "). In addition to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, the Consideration Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions pursuant to which (i) 50% will be released on the date that is four (4) months following the date of closing (the " Closing Date "), (ii) 25% will be released on the date that is six (6) months following the Closing Date, and (iii) 25% will be released on the date that is eight (8) months following the Closing Date.

X1's acquisition of the Purchased Assets (the " Transaction ") is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, meeting all conditions required by the Canadian Securities Exchange to receive approval of the Transaction for X1, including X1 having sufficient working capital for 12 months, which will require additional capital raising activities by X1, and the receipt of approval from X1's shareholders; X1's receipt of a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project ; each of X1 and SKRR performing and complying in all material respects with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement; and the absence of any material adverse change in respect of the Property. The Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions have been satisfied or waived. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, the closing of the Transaction and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1008.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Baird C.M., O.B.C., Hon LL.D. to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.  Ms. Baird is an accomplished leader and strategic advisor working with Indigenous communities, governments, businesses and other organizations. In her prior role as the elected Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation, she negotiated and implemented British Columbia's first modern urban treaty, establishing for the Tsawwassen People ownership and governance over their land and resources.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are honoured to welcome Kim to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw . "Kim is a distinguished expert in Indigenous policy, governance, and economic development and is a highly-regarded advocate for Indigenous peoples. Kim brings expertise in major infrastructure projects and the associated opportunities for economic reconciliation and Indigenous participation in these projects. She will be a tremendous addition to the FPX team as we continue advance our flagship Baptiste Project."

Ms. Baird currently acts as the Chancellor of Kwantlen Polytechnic University and as the interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Tsawwassen First Nation. She previously served on the boards of BC Hydro and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and currently serves as a director on several boards including the Canada Infrastructure Bank. She is a member of both the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia , and has been the recipient of several distinguished awards, including the British Columbia Reconciliation Award (2022) and the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Award (2022).

The appointment of Ms. Baird is subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Securities Regulatory Authorities.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company has awarded an aggregate of 3,985,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c3331.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
