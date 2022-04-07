Zeb Nickel Corp.

Re-assaying of pegmatite intersections in reverse-circulation (RC) drill-holes NPRC051, NPRC057, NPRC058 and NPRC066 has further confirmed the presence of lithium mineralisation in the northern area of the Nepean Nickel Project ( Nepean ), with results including: 1m @ 0.88% Li2O from 78m within broader mineralised zone of 4m @ 0.35% Li2O from 78m (NPRC051) 1

), with results including: Results are in addition to surface rock-chip samples of up to 2.26% Li2O taken from the same area2 , and demonstrate the potential for significant LCT mineralisation at Nepean, with planning underway for follow-up exploration programmes

Following on from field investigations in December 2021 where rock chip pegmatite samples returned anomalous lithium and caesium results of up to 2.26% Li2O and 0.14% Cs, respectively (NGRC003; Figure 1), the Company re-submitted sample pulps from all pegmatite intersections in four nearby RC drill-holes for extended elemental suite assaysto test for any significant lithium, caesium and tantalum (LCT) mineralisation.

Results received for the extended elemental assays have returned lithium mineralisation within several broader LCT-enriched zones in two of the four drill-holes, including 1m @ 0.88% Li2O from 78m within broader mineralised zone of 4m @ 0.35% Li2O from 78m (NPRC051).

Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:

“We are encouraged by these assay results from the pegmatite intersections in the four drill-holes in the northern area of the Nepean tenure. The drill results follow on from impressive first-pass results from the field rock-chip samples taken last year and not only do they confirm the presence of LCTenriched pegmatites throughout this northern area, but also show the potential for these pegmatites to host lithium mineralisation.

This growing potential for significant lithium mineralisation compliments the Company’s primary focus on its high-grade nickel sulphide projects in Western Australia, as the Company looks to leverage the ever-increasing demand for critical minerals for the renewable energy sector.

The technical team is currently planning follow-up exploration, including drill programmes, to delineate further LCT mineralisation in the area. Parallel to this, the team is also preparing for a diamond drill programme at the Leinster Nickel Project to test high-potential nickel sulphide targets at the Woodwind and Brass Prospects.”

Laboratory prepared pulps were submitted from selected pegmatite only intersections. These samples had not been previously analysed for LCT mineralisation and were instead analysed under a geochemical suite utilised for nickel and gold exploration. A whole rock method consisting of fused Na2O2 and ICP analysis is considered the industry standard for detection of LCT mineralisation and has been carried out by Nagrom Laboratories Pty Ltd.

Drill-holes NPRC057 and NPRC066 did not return any significant results; however, the presence of lithium mineralisation within LCT-enriched zones in holes NPRC051 and NPRC058 confirms the multicommodity potential of Nepean. All four drill-holes are within relatively close proximity to the historic lithium deposits of Londonderry and Lepidolite Hill (Figure 1), suggesting that economic lithium mineralisation could potentially continue into the northern tenure of Nepean, and hence warrants further follow-up exploration.

Upcoming Work Programmes

Work programmes that are planned for the next four to six weeks include:

Saints Nickel Project: further assay results are expected from the recently-completed diamond drill programme. Metallurgical testwork will commence on composite drill core samples, and environmental base-line studies will continue, all of which will provide necessary information for the ongoing Scoping Study update;

further assay results are expected from the recently-completed diamond drill programme. Metallurgical testwork will commence on composite drill core samples, and environmental base-line studies will continue, all of which will provide necessary information for the ongoing Scoping Study update; Leinster Nickel Project: preparation is currently underway for a diamond drill programme to commence in late April;

preparation is currently underway for a diamond drill programme to commence in late April; Nepean Nickel Project: awaiting approvals and permitting for a RC drill programme to test ground IP anomalies, nickel and gold targets and potentially LCT targets; metallurgical testwork on the shallow near-mine nickel sulphide potential to be completed in the next two weeks; and

Arden Zinc-Copper Project: planning and budgeting underway for systematic exploration programmes for zinc, copper, lithium and rare earth minerals.

