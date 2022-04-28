Potash Investing News

Western Resources Corp

Western Resources Corp

This Western Resources Corp profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

WTRNF

Western Resources Corp is a resource company focused on the development of its potash project in Canada owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp, located in Southern Saskatchewan. Its objectives are to successfully complete Phase I of the Milestone Project to prove a new mining technology, which will then be applied to Phase 2 and 3 to develop potash deposit at an environmentally friendly model. The company's two reportable operating segments, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and the investment in real estate projects in Canada.

Recent News

Company News

Western Resources Corp.

Western Resources Corp is a resource company focused on the development of its potash project in Canada owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp, located in Southern Saskatchewan. Its objectives are to successfully complete Phase I of the Milestone Project to prove a new mining technology, which will then be applied to Phase 2 and 3 to develop potash deposit at an environmentally friendly model. The company's two reportable operating segments, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and the investment in real estate projects in Canada.

Western Resources Reports AGM Results & Approves Subscription Agreement

Western Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company’s Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held on March 28, 2022. The approved items are: 1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 6; 2. The election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Weimin Wang, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Yujia Ren to the Board. A total of 107,693,679 common ...

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held on March 28, 2022. The approved items are:

1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 6;
2. The election of Bill (Wenye) Xue, George (Xiang) Gao, Weimin Wang, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Yujia Ren to the Board. A total of 107,693,679 common shares, representing 57.54% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The approximate number of those votes "For" each director, the approximate "Percentage" of the total votes cast and the "Withheld/Abstain" votes for each director are shown as below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Karnalyte Up as Potash Prices Continue to Rally

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Avalon Advanced Materials, Karnalyte Resources, Petrus Resources, Lithium Americas and Anglo Pacific Group.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,918.28 in the early morning last Friday (March 25). It closed the five day period slightly higher at 22,011.18.

Cannabis producers drove Friday's gains, but looking over to metals, gold and silver were up as Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine pushed investors to safe-haven assets. Prices for fertilizers have reached all-time highs on the back of the war, as Russia is a key exporter of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers.

“Since the beginning of 2020, nitrogen fertilizer prices have increased fourfold, while phosphate and potash prices over threefold,” Chris Lawson, head of fertilizers at CRU Group, said in an email. “While farmers in developed markets have benefitted from high agricultural commodity prices, helping to partly offset high input prices, demand destruction is increasingly likely due to high prices and supply shortfalls.”

Keep reading...Show less

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Potential Potash Problems Push Encanto Higher

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Encanto Potash, Desert Mountain Energy, Tower Resources, Aton Resources and Great Quest Fertilizer.

After battling inflation and geopolitical headwinds for much of February and March, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) spent the first official week of spring trending higher.

Starting the five day period at the 860 point level, Canada’s junior index edged as high as 888 points after the morning bell last Friday (March 25). The resource sector continued to drive market growth, with a number of potash and phosphate companies registering share price gains for the week.

Prices for muriate of potash, a key ingredient for fertilizers used in crop development, have climbed 77.26 percent since December. The conflict in Ukraine has impacted supply out of Russia and Belarus, the second and third largest producers of the potash, and that has further compounded supply and demand challenges in the sector.

Keep reading...Show less