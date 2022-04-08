Uranium Royalty Corp.
Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.
Virginia Energy Resources Inc.
Virginia Energy Resources Inc is a resource company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium deposits located in the southern part of Virginia in the United States. Its project consists of Coles Hill Uranium Deposit.
Labrador Uranium Inc.
Labrador Uranium Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador, Canada. The company has acquired the Moran Lake and CMB Projects in Central Mineral Belt (CMB) in central Labrador and the Notakwanon Project in northern Labrador.
Laramide Resources Ltd.
Laramide Resources Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. The company's project includes Churchrock and ISR, New Mexico; La Sal, Utah; La Jara Mesa; Westmoreland, Australia, and Murphy Project.
Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production. Norasa project is the consolidation of the Valencia and Namibplaas Uranium projects.