Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S. Projects.
Virginia Energy Resources Inc.
Virginia Energy Resources Inc is a resource company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium deposits located in the southern part of Virginia in the United States. Its project consists of Coles Hill Uranium Deposit.
Labrador Uranium Inc.
Labrador Uranium Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador, Canada. The company has acquired the Moran Lake and CMB Projects in Central Mineral Belt (CMB) in central Labrador and the Notakwanon Project in northern Labrador.
Laramide Resources Ltd.
Laramide Resources Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. The company's project includes Churchrock and ISR, New Mexico; La Sal, Utah; La Jara Mesa; Westmoreland, Australia, and Murphy Project.
Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production. Norasa project is the consolidation of the Valencia and Namibplaas Uranium projects.