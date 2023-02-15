The Conversation (0)
Unity Biotechnology Inc.
NASDAQ:UBX:US
Unity Biotechnology Inc designs therapeutics that prevent, halt, and reverse various diseases of aging. The company focuses on clearing senescent cells; and creating senolytic medicines. Its medicines target vulnerabilities unique to senescent cells to clear those cells from the human body while leaving normal cells unaffected. The firm focuses on age-associated diseases such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases, and pulmonary diseases.
