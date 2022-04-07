Rochester Resources Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, the company is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation of assets in Mexico. It holds 100% interest in the Mina real and San Francisco properties. The firm operates in one segment being the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets Its mineral operations are located in Mexico and its corporate assets are located in Canada. It drives revenue from mineral exploration activity in Mexico.