Sirona Biochem Corp is a development stage biotechnology company. The principal activities of the company are the development of cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients which are licensed to partners in exchange for upfront, milestone, and royalty payments. The company acts as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary technology platform with a specialization in the stabilization of carbohydrate molecules. It has a business presence in Canada and France.

