Cobalt Investing News

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

This Sandfire Resources America Inc. profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

SFR:CA

Sandfire Resources America Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and mining of its 100% owned flagship property, the Black Butte Copper Project in central Montana, USA. The property contains sediment-hosted zones of massive sulfide mineralization. The drilling encountered significant zones of strata-bound copper sulfide with cobalt in multiple bedded pyrite zones in the lower part of the Precambrian Belt Super group.

Recent News

Company News

Electra Announces Offtake Agreement for Recycled Battery Material

Electra Battery Materials Corporation today announced an offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from a battery recycling plant that it expects to commission in 2023 at its Battery Materials Park north of Toronto.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced an offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from a battery recycling plant that it expects to commission in 2023 at its Battery Materials Park north of Toronto. Under the agreement, Glencore AG will purchase the nickel and cobalt products until the end of 2024 on market-based terms.

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading...Show less

Noble Completes Acquisition of Nagagami Claims near Hearst, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 6, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement with six parties to acquire approximately 695 mining claims near Hearst, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 144 square km . The Transaction will provide Noble with control over a contiguous area of ~ 14 km by ~ 12.5 km. Click Image To View Full Size Figure 1: Comparison of the Nagagami ...

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 6, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has entered into an agreement with six parties (the " Vendors ") to acquire approximately 695 mining claims (the "Claims" ) near Hearst, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 144 square km (the "Transaction" ).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Electra Announces Nasdaq Listing Application And Share Consolidation

Electra Battery Materials Corporation announced that in preparation for a potential listing of its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, the Company will undertake a consolidation of its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one post-Consolidation share for every eighteen pre-Consolidation shares.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") announced that in preparation for a potential listing of its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), the Company will undertake a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. The Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 2, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading...Show less

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 13.1 Meter Massive Sulphides Zone with Nickel, Copper and Cobalt close to Surface at Graal Battery Metals Property in Quebec

The most recent discovery intersected 9.30 meters of combined massive sulphides containing 1.20% NiEq, consisting of 0.72% nickel, 0.86% copper and 0.09% cobalt mineralization in NRC-22-24 at 142.5m. Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 4, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt discovery in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec, ...

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The most recent discovery intersected 9.30 meters of combined massive sulphides containing 1.20% NiEq, consisting of 0.72% nickel, 0.86% copper and 0.09% cobalt mineralization in NRC-22-24 at 142.5m.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less