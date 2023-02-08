Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Cobalt Investing News

Piedmont Lithium Inc.

NASDAQ:PLL
Press Releases

Piedmont Lithium: Low-Cost Lithium Hydroxide Project in North Carolina’s Lithium Hub

Piedmont Lithium Receives Federal Permit to Develop Mine

Piedmont Lithium Inc, formerly Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a lithium-based company focused on the development of its Piedmont Lithium Project located within the Carolina TinSpodumene Belt (''TSB'') and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines.

×