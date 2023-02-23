The Conversation (0)
Ormat Technologies Inc.
NYSE:ORA
Ormat Technologies derives approximately 80% of its revenue from building and operating geothermal plants and the rest from manufacturing geothermal and recovered energy equipment. Nearly two thirds of its capacity is in the United States, with the balance in Africa and Central America. Nearly all the plants have long-term contracts with local utilities.
