Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods Ltd is a packaged foods company that is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of branded frozen foods in Western Europe. The company manufactures and markets frozen food products such as fish, vegetables, poultry, and ready meals. It sells its products primarily through large grocery retailers under the brand Birds Eye in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, and Scandinavia, and Iglo in Germany and other continental markets. The company operates through a single segment being Frozen. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United Kingdom.