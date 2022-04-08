New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.
GoldMining Inc.
GoldMining Inc is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Colombia, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The principal projects are its La Mina Gold project and its Titiribi Gold-Copper project, located in Colombia, Whistler GoldCopper Project, located in Alaska, United States, Sao Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Para, northeastern Brazil, and Yellowknife Gold Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Gatos Silver Inc.
Gatos Silver, Inc. is a U.S.-based silver company focused on high-grade, large silver deposits in geopolitically stable jurisdictions. The company's flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
McEwen Mining Inc.
McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company focused on precious and base minerals in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company's overall revenue is principally derived from the production of gold and silver, each comprising roughly half of total sales. The company owns and operates the wholly-owned El Gallo 1 mine in Mexico, and has a minority shareholding in the company that operates the San Jose mine in Argentina. More than half the company's gold output is produced by the El Gallo 1 mine. The remaining gold production, and majority of silver production, is produced by the San Jose mine.
Eldorado Gold Corporation
Eldorado Gold Corp is engaged in the mining, development, and exploration of gold and base metals. It has projects located in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania and Brazil. The company generates revenue from the production and sale of dore, bullion and metals in concentrate.