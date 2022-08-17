Moleculin Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on the treatment of highly resistant cancers and viruses through the development of its drug candidates. The company has three core technologies: Annamycin which is a next-generation anthracycline; Immune/Transcription Modulators, of which WP1066 is a member; and Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibitors, of which WP1122 is a member.