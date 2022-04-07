KWG Resources Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of base and precious metals and in the development of a transportation link to access the areas where these are located. It also has interests in technology relating to the production of chromium iron alloys. The company is focused on the development of chromite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario, Canada. Its properties include Black Horse, Big Daddy claims, Koper Lake, and McFaulds Lake.
17 May 2018
Tharisa Invests in Zimbabwe‘s Budding Chrome Sector
South African miner Tharisa is hoping its early investment in Zimbabwe’s burgeoning underground chrome-mining sector will pay large dividends.
South Africa’s Tharisa (LSE:THS,JSE:THA) said Wednesday (May 16) that it has purchased a 90-percent stake in Salene Chrome Zimbabwe.
The company intends to target a promising platinum-chrome deposit in the Great Dyke region. It also plans to spend US$3.2 million over the next 12 months to test and develop a pilot project at the site.
The miner is hoping its early investment in Zimbabwe’s burgeoning underground chrome-mining sector will pay large dividends. In fact, its purchase of a controlling stake in Salene Chrome is being hailed as one of the first big moves in what is being called the “Zimbabwean mining renaissance.”
Last November, Munesushe Munodawafa, permanent secretary of Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, issued an international invitation to chrome miners around the globe to come to the country and invest in underground mining.
In his keynote address at the 33rd Chromium Conference, Munodawafa challenged the world’s largest mining firms to consider partnerships with Zimbabwe’s small-scale miners.
“We believe that without these interventions, the chrome sector may not give us as much value as we want,” Munodawafa told attendees. “The future of chrome mining in Zimbabwe is in the developing of underground operations.”
Tharisa purchased the 90-percent stake in Salene Chrome from the Leto Settlement Trust, which is part of the Pouroulis family’s holdings; the Pouroulis family also heads Tharisa. Leto will retain the remaining 10-percent stake in Salene Chrome and earn a 3-percent royalty from the sale of the chrome concentrate.
Salene has been awarded three special grants under the Zimbabwe Mines and Minerals Act to explore and develop approximately 9,500 hectares on the eastern side of the Great Dyke. The Great Dyke is believed to contain the world’s largest known platinum and chrome deposits outside South Africa.
While the move by Tharisa could signal the beginning of a chrome rush in Zimbabwe, the company is remaining metered in its expectations and forecasts. “We’re not going in with a mega investment. We’re taking it systematically in a phased approach,” Phoevos Pouroulis, Tharisa’s CEO, told Reuters.
However, the company does realize time is of the essence when it comes to making a large-scale discovery. “Waiting for everything to settle and to be a perfect climate may be too late. It’s about a first-mover advantage,” Pouroulis continued.
Tharisa has also penned a cooperation agreement with Taiyuan Iron & Steel to sell the Chinese company chrome to be used in steel production.
In order to oversee Tharisa’s entrance into the Zimbabwean chrome industry, the company has appointed Dr. Josephat Zimba as country manager. Zimba is a key member of the new business development team and has been at the forefront of this Zimbabwean diversification initiative.
“The newly acquired asset in Zimbabwe forms part of our geographical diversification, as we are moving away from the single mine assets that we have in South Africa,” CFO Michael Jones told Mining Weekly.
He added, “if our estimates of the geology are right, it’s going to be a very meaningful contributor to our chrome business segment.”
On Thursday (May 17), shares of Tharisa closed up 1.85 percent at GBX 110.
16 April 2018
Moti Group Open to Selling Chromium Assets in Zimbabwe
Johannesburg-based investment company Moti Group will consider selling shares in its chrome-mining operations in Zimbabwe.
Johannesburg-based Moti Group will consider selling shares in its Zimbabwe chrome-mining operations on the back of the country’s plan to require mining companies to list on local exchanges, the company told Bloomberg on Monday (April 16).
The government of Zimbabwe is looking to enforce a rule stating that mining companies must list the majority of their shares on a securities exchange in the country or risk losing their mining rights.
President Emmerson Mngangagwa’s administration hopes this plan will create an influx of money to help fix the economy, which was drastically reduced under former ruler Robert Mugabe.
The Moti Group is open to discussing the listing of the stock in its operation in Zimbabwe provided it makes “business sense and has a strong rationale behind it,” the investment company told Bloomberg.
The company’s African Chrome Fields division mines and processes alluvial chromite ore along the Great Dyke Region in Zimbabwe. It currently mines about 30,000 MT of chrome ore a month, with plans to increase to 65,000 MT by October.
The business would be an “attractive share” for money managers and retail investors because of its “great returns,” the company said.
Zimbabwe’s local listing plan has been challenged by major platinum producers, including Impala Platinum (JSE:IMP) and Anglo American Platinum (JSE:AMS), the world’s biggest producer of the precious metal.
“Looking at the current state of affairs in the country, we believe it is unlikely that the government would prescribe such a matter, particularly as they are committed to focusing on investment instead of regulation,” the Moti Group said.
In March, the South African company said it was preparing to double its investment in the country to U$500 million, with money going toward projects ranging from chrome mining to fertilizers and diamond polishing. The plans would make the Moti Group one of the biggest investors in Zimbabwe.
28 March 2018
Kazakhstan Patent Issued to KWG for Chromite Direct Reduction Method
KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG.A) (CSE: KWG) (OTC: KWGBF) (FSE: KW61) (“KWG”) has received Letters Patent No. 32526 and Author’s Certificate No. 100393 issued by the Kazakhstan Patent Office for PRODUCTION OF CHROMIUM IRON ALLOYS DIRECTLY FROM CHROMITE ORE. Click here to read the full text release
KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG.A) (CSE: KWG) (OTC: KWGBF) (FSE: KW61) (“KWG”) has received Letters Patent No. 32526 and Author’s Certificate No. 100393 issued by the Kazakhstan Patent Office for PRODUCTION OF CHROMIUM IRON ALLOYS DIRECTLY FROM CHROMITE ORE.
07 February 2018
Northern Ontario Cities Bid to Host Noront’s Ferrochrome Plant
Noront’s proposed $1-billion ferrochrome plant would offer 350 permanent smelter jobs, plus additional plant construction jobs.
Four Northern Ontario cities are vying to be chosen as the site of a ferrochrome processing plant proposed by Noront Resources (TSXV:NOT).
Noront closed the bidding process on Monday (February 5), and said it has received completed bid packages from Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins and Thunder Bay.
The $1-billion ferrochrome processing plant is seen providing 350 permanent smelter jobs in the facility’s initial stage, plus additional plant construction jobs.
It will also create opportunities for related service jobs in the winning community, providing an economic boost. Noront has enlisted the help of Hatch, an engineering and consulting firm, to go through the bids.
Noront said its next steps include calculating indicative capital and operating costs, which will be reviewed in addition to community and First Nations support. The appropriateness of the site, environmental factors and access are just a few of the other factors that will be considered.
A winning bid is expected to be chosen in three to four months, after which Noront will engage with the winner to determine a mutually agreeable commercial arrangement for the use of the property. The company plans to publicly announce its decision and rationale for the site selection.
Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay are promoting their Great Lakes port connections, while Sudbury is touting its rail connections. The municipality is also promoting a brownfield property near a former smelter site owned by nickel miner Vale (NYSE:VALE).
Sudbury is home to Ontario’s only two base metals smelters, and a city-commissioned poll shows that 77 percent of residents are in favor of the ferrochrome processing plant.
The plant would process material from Noront’s chromite deposits, which include Blackbird, Black Thor and Big Daddy. They are all located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire.
It is worth noting that the Ring of Fire has faced developmental headwinds for the last few years; however, Noront and other companies in the area remain confident that they can push through and move forward in this highly prospective region.
