Hot Chili Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a focus on copper. The company's flagship Costa Fuego copper hub in Chile is comprised of two major copper deposits, Productora and Cortadera, containing 2.9Mt of copper and 2.7MM ounces of gold. Hot Chili's projects are close to infrastructure and are easily accessible in a mining friendly jurisdiction.

Teck Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer, Acceptance of US$650 Million Principal Amount of Notes and Other Amendments to Previously Announced Tender Offer

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today the early results of the previously announced tender offer (as amended and supplemented, the "Tender Offer") to purchase certain of its outstanding notes (collectively, the "Notes" and each a "Series" of Notes) identified in Teck's Offer to Purchase (as defined below). Teck also announced that it has amended the Tender Offer to increase the aggregate maximum principal amount of Notes that may be accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer from US$500 million to US$650 million (as so increased, the "Revised Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount").

In addition to the Revised Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount amendment noted above, Teck amended the Tender Offer as follows:

17m Visual Drill Intersection Extends High Grade Copper Zone by 120m at Valentina

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to report strong visual copper results from drilling at the high grade Valentina deposit, part of the Company’s Costa Fuego, coastal range, copper-gold hub in Chile.

World Copper Announces Sale of Royalty on Zonia Project

World Copper Ltd. announces that it has entered into a binding letter agreement made as of June 10, 2022 with Electric Royalties Ltd. for the sale and grant to Electric Royalties of a gross revenue royalty and royalty option package on the Company's wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide project located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona, United States .HighlightsThe key terms of the Transaction ...

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a binding letter agreement made as of June 10, 2022 (the "Letter Agreement") with Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties") for the sale and grant to Electric Royalties of a gross revenue royalty ("GRR") and royalty option package on the Company's wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide project ("Zonia" or the "Zonia Project"), located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona, United States (the "Transaction").

Highlights

Hot Chili Limited

Low-Altitude Sizeable Copper Development in South America


