Genel Energy Plc ADR

Genel Energy PLC produces oil and gas primarily in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company has two reportable business segments: Production and Pre-production. Capital allocation decisions for the production segment are considered in the context of the cash flows expected from the production and sale of crude oil. The production segment is comprised of the producing fields on the Tawke PSC , the Taq Taq PSC and the Sarta PSC which are located in the KRI and make sales predominantly to the KRG. The pre-production segment is comprised of discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC and the Miran PSC , all in the KRI and exploration activity, principally located in Somaliland and Morocco.