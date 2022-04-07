Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d'Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d'Ivoire. The company earns revenue from contracts with customers related to its concentrate and dore sales.