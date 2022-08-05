Graphite Investing News

Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc.

FMS:CA
TSXV:FMS

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its projects include Lac Knife; Lac Tetepisca graphite and Lac Guinecourt graphite property.

Recent News

Company News

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolioBrendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "It's exciting to see the advancement of our portfolio with two new resource estimates announced during the last month along with continued drilling at two more projects. At our Cancet and Seymour Lake lithium royalties, we have seen very quick progress over the past year ...

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented:"It's exciting to see the advancement of our portfolio with two new resource estimates announced during the last month along with continued drilling at two more projects. At our Cancet and Seymour Lake lithium royalties, we have seen very quick progress over the past year with nearly A$100 million raised by the operators and significant work programs completed since November 2021."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Announces the Successful Initial Closing of the Previously Announced Investment Agreement with Mason Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is pleased to announce the initial closing of the previously announced transactions contemplated under the investment agreement dated May 15, 2022 between NMG and Mason Graphite Inc. with a view towards the development and operation of Mason Graphite’s Lac Guéret property, based in Québec, Canada . Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, NMG has entered into an option and joint venture ...

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) is pleased to announce the initial closing of the previously announced transactions contemplated under the investment agreement dated May 15, 2022 (the "Investment Agreement") between NMG and Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF), with a view towards the development and operation of Mason Graphite's Lac Guéret property, based in Québec, Canada (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, NMG has entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the "Option and JV Agreement") with Mason Graphite, pursuant to which the parties will collaborate to advance the Property, with a view to form a joint venture (the "Joint Venture"), and pursuant to which Mason Graphite will grant an option to NMG to acquire a 51% interest in the Property and other related assets (the "Option") to be exercisable by NMG, the whole subject to the conditions set forth in the Option and JV Agreement.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mason Graphite Enters Into OJV Agreement and Completes $2.5 Million Private Placement with Nouveau Monde

Mason Graphite Inc. today announced the initial closing of the previously announced transactions contemplated under the investment agreement dated May 15, 2022 between the Company and Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. . Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, Mason Graphite has entered into an option and joint venture agreement with Nouveau Monde. Concurrently with the execution of the OJV Agreement, Mason Graphite and ...

Mason Graphite Inc. (" Mason Graphite " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) today announced the initial closing of the previously announced transactions contemplated under the investment agreement dated May 15, 2022 (the " Investment Agreement ") between the Company and Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" Nouveau Monde ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU).

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, Mason Graphite has entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the " OJV Agreement ") with Nouveau Monde. Concurrently with the execution of the OJV Agreement, Mason Graphite and Nouveau Monde have completed the private placement of 5.0 million common shares of the Company (the " Initial Shares ") to Nouveau Monde at a price of $0.50 per Inital Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $2.5 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Initial Shares to fund agreed expenses on the Lac Guéret property pursuant to the OJV Agreement. The Initial Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LeddarTech Appoints David Torralbo, a Seasoned Corporate Lawyer, as Chief Legal Officer

LeddarTech ® a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Torralbo as Chief Legal Officer on June 20, 2022. David has over 20 years of experience specializing in corporate and securities law, public and private M&A, corporate governance, litigation and risk management. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal ...

LeddarTech ® a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Torralbo as Chief Legal Officer on June 20, 2022.

David has over 20 years of experience specializing in corporate and securities law, public and private M&A, corporate governance, litigation and risk management. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG and TSXV: NOU) and, before that, as Chief Legal Officer of Atrium Innovations from 2011-2019. Before Atrium, David was a partner in the corporate group at Davies, Ward, Phillips & Vineberg. Earlier in his career, David was an associate in the London, UK office of Clifford Chance and a member of its debt and capital markets team.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less