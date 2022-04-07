Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado, Energy Fuels holds three of Americaâs key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas. The producing White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill in the U.S. and has a licensed capacity of 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Nichols Ranch is in production and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Alta Mesa is currently on standby.
