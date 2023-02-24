Mandrake Secures Large-Scale Lithium Project in the United States

Gold Investing News

Collective Mining Ltd

TSXV:CNL
Press Releases

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Collective Mining Ltd to OTCQX

Collective Mining Makes a Significant New Discovery at the Apollo Target by Drilling 87.8 Metres at 2.49 g/t Gold Equivalent

Collective Mining Outlines Multiple, High-Grade Vein Systems at Olympus with Assay Results from Channel Sampling of up to 137 g/t Gold and 563 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Ltd is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. The company currently has 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia, namely, Guayabales and San Antonio. The company is responsible for discovering, permitting and constructing the gold mine in Colombia. The company is rapidly advancing exploration on large-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry targets in the mining-friendly department of Caldas in Colombia. Drilling is underway at the Guayabales project which is strategically located contiguous to the Marmato deposit, with initial assay results ongoing.

