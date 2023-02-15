The Conversation (0)
Celularity Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies including genetically modified and unmodified NK cells, engineered T cells including CAR-T cells, and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells, targeting indications across cancer, immunologic, infectious, and degenerative diseases.
