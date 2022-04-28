Cobalt Investing News

This Canada Silver Cobalt Works profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a Canadian mining company engaged in the activities such as acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company targets mineralization of cobalt, silver and gold through its projects which include Castle Cobalt Silver Property, Beaver Cobalt Silver Property and Violet Cobalt Silver Property.

Noble Minerals Acquires a Copper-Precious Metal Prospect near Hearst, Ontario

140 kg Boulder Discovered Containing 71.8% Copper, 252 gt Silver, 3.79 gt Gold and 6.65 gt Platinum Group Metals Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has Optioned a 100% interest in 204 claim units by staking to hold in 214 claims in Way Township. The claims extend from about 4 to 15 km southwest of the town of Hearst, Ontario. The staked area is equivalent to approximately 4,500 ...

140 kg Boulder Discovered Containing 71.8% Copper, 252 g/t Silver, 3.79 g/t Gold and 6.65 g/t Platinum Group Metals

Ellis Martin Report: Group Ten Metals Inc. Interview with CEO Michael Rowley

Malibu, CA, United States - Group Ten Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton ...
Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) (FRA:5D32) is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions.

The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Michael Rowley has over 25 years executive experience in the exploration, mineral testing, and mine environmental industries, including capital markets and operations. One of Group Ten's founding shareholders and Directors, Mr. Rowley is active in additional publicly-traded companies, including fellow Metallic Group member, Granite Creek Copper.

Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a Canadian mineral resource exploration company focused on the advancement of our flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to the high-grade Stillwater mines in Montana, USA.



Group Ten Metals Inc.

Cobalt Market Update: Q1 2022 in Review

What happened to cobalt in Q1 2022? Our cobalt market update outlines key market developments and explores what could happen moving forward.

Battery metals continue to make headlines as interest in electric vehicles (EVs) surges.

The first quarter of 2022 brought strong demand for cobalt, which supported higher prices and also helped some cobalt stocks experience strong year-to-date gains.

Read on to learn what happened in the cobalt market in Q1, including the main supply and demand dynamics and what market participants are expecting for the rest of the year.

Electra Provides Corporate Update

Electra Battery Materials Corporation today provided an update on its Battery Materials Park project along with leadership changes, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . Mr. Snyder has accepted a new opportunity with a senior precious metals producer and will be leaving Electra at the end of April. "We are fortunate to have had someone of Ryan's calibre at Electra over the past several ...

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on its Battery Materials Park project along with leadership changes, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . Mr. Snyder has accepted a new opportunity with a senior precious metals producer and will be leaving Electra at the end of April.

"We are fortunate to have had someone of Ryan's calibre at Electra over the past several years, as we were building our business. As we approach commercial production from Phase 1 of our Battery Materials Park, I am truly disappointed to see him leave but I fully respect his decision to pursue a new challenge with a global miner. On behalf of the Board and the senior leadership team, I thank Ryan for his immeasurable contributions to Electra and wish him well in his next endeavour," said Mr. Trent Mell , Chief Executive Officer.

