140 kg Boulder Discovered Containing 71.8% Copper, 252 g/t Silver, 3.79 g/t Gold and 6.65 g/t Platinum Group Metals
Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a Canadian mining company engaged in the activities such as acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company targets mineralization of cobalt, silver and gold through its projects which include Castle Cobalt Silver Property, Beaver Cobalt Silver Property and Violet Cobalt Silver Property.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the company has Optioned a 100% interest in 204 claim units by staking to hold in 214 claims in Way Township. The claims extend from about 4 to 15 km southwest of the town of Hearst, Ontario. The staked area is equivalent to approximately 4,500 hectares or 45 km 2
Noble has acquired by staking 214 claims (4,500 hectares or 45 sq. km) on the prospective mineral area;
The exploration model is the occurrence of a supergene alteration zone of a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposit;
A 140 kg boulder found in the area near Jogues about 11 km SW of Hearst Ont. contains significant concentrations of base and precious metals;
On analysis the sample was found to contain 71.8% copper, 252 g/t silver, 3.79 g/t gold and 6.65 g/t platinum group metals;
There has not been any recent exploration since the 1960's when Algoma explored for iron ore.
A sample of the metalliferous boulder, brought to the Timmins Mining District Regional Resident Geologist in 2019 by a Mr. A. Cousineau, was submitted for chemical analysis to Geolabs in Sudbury to establish its metal and mineralogical makeup. Geolabs determined that the boulder contained: 71.8% copper; 3.5% lead, 1.09% zinc; 252 g/T of silver, 3.79 g/T of gold; 4.43 g/T of palladium; and 2.22 g/T of platinum and consisted primarily of cuprite (van Hees et al., 2020).
The type of copper mineralization found in the boulder is unusual for copper mineralization found in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The primary mineral is cuprite, a soft, heavy, red oxide mineral (Cu 2 O) that is an important ore of copper worldwide.
In 2021, Noble launched an exploration program on the property to in an effort to identify the source of the boulder. Basal till samples collected from two fence lines of hand auger holes, located about 100 m and 1 km north of the boulder location, produced 35 gold grains. These gold grains defined a southeast-northwest trending dispersion train that indicates they were transported southeast by a glacial transport from a source area located to the northwest. The dispersion train appears to begin near a northeast trending magnetic anomaly to the northwest of the property. The gold grains are predominantly reshaped (24) but also include modified (7) and pristine (4), supporting evidence of local source.
Work will continue during the 2022 field season including an airborne survey, glacial till investigations and eventual diamond drilling.
Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "this is a very significant discovery of a highly mineralized boulder in an area that has not seen much past exploration. The discovery of the source of the boulder would be an important mineral find. Even a small deposit of this material would be extremely valuable at current metal prices. Noble will continue its exploration program to establish the source of the boulder"
Figure 1: Photo of the Cousineau Boulder
Figure 2: Photo of Cousineau Boulder cut in half
References:
van Hees, E.H., P. Bousquet, J. Suma-Momoh, C.M. Daniels, S.L.K. Hinz, C. Boucher, P. Sword, L. Wang, S.P. Fudge, A. Millette and C. Patterson, 2020. Report of Activities 2019, Resident Geologist Program, Timmins Regional Resident Geologist Report: Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie Districts; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6366, 160p.
Deal Terms
On signing - 325,000 shs + 325,000 3-year wts exercisable at $0.175
1 st Anniversary - 325,000 shs + 325,000 3-year wts exercisable at $0.175
Expln Spend to earn 50% - $300,000 (including staking costs and ground exploration in the fall 2021)
Expln Spend to earn 100% - $700,000 (earning 10% per $140,000 in expenditures to include airborne and follow up)
2% NSR with buyback as to 50% at $1,000,000 for first five years and at $1,500,000 to end of life.
If the property is dropped, then it is to be returned to vendors with a minimum one year's assessment credits.
The Transaction is subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, as well as to TSX Venture Exchange approval and to compliance with securities and other laws and regulations.
Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise .
Contacts:
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Investor Relations
Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com
What happened to cobalt in Q1 2022? Our cobalt market update outlines key market developments and explores what could happen moving forward.
Battery metals continue to make headlines as interest in electric vehicles (EVs) surges.
The first quarter of 2022 brought strong demand for cobalt, which supported higher prices and also helped some cobalt stocks experience strong year-to-date gains.
Read on to learn what happened in the cobalt market in Q1, including the main supply and demand dynamics and what market participants are expecting for the rest of the year.
Cobalt ended 2021 by beating expectations from investors and market watchers. Prices started to climb on the back of surging demand from the EV industry, and the battery metal doubled in price by the end of the year.
At the end of last year, analysts' cobalt outlook for 2022 was bright — experts were expecting the EV industry to continue to drive demand and were calling for resilience in prices.
In Q1, cobalt's performance was mostly as expected, with strong demand continuing from battery markets and tight conditions persisting, Harry Fisher of CRU Group told the Investing News Network (INN).
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was of course the key shock which has tightened the screws further on the market,” he said. Russia is the world’s second largest producer of cobalt, with output reaching 7,600 metric tonnes (MT) in 2021, according to the US Geological Survey.
After averaging US$24 per pound in 2021, European metal prices started the year at around US$32, but have risen further on the back of increasingly tight conditions and uncertainty around the war in Ukraine. By the end of March, European prices were approaching US$40, according to CRU data.
“We expect that market tightness will continue while global supply chains remain constrained and keep intermediate payables high,” Fisher said. “Conditions were expected to begin to ease from the second half of 2022, but this is now at risk from impacts of the war in Ukraine.”
As mentioned, one of the main drivers of cobalt demand is the EV industry, which has been showing exponential growth in the past few years. Global electric car sales totaled 4.2 million units in 2021, up by 108 percent versus 2020 and by 198 percent versus 2019, according to data from JATO.
EV forecasts show there are no signs of this strong sales trend slowing down in 2022. That’s why many experts predict that cobalt demand will continue to enjoy healthy levels this year.
“We now expect cobalt demand to be even stronger as EV sales continue to accelerate,” Fisher said. CRU’s current forecast is for 3.6 million additional NEV sales year-on-year in 2022, with global penetration reaching 12 percent.
However, discussions around the use of cobalt in batteries have caused concern for some time. In Q1, worries increased due to a nickel price spike, which saw the base metal hit unprecedented levels.
Nickel and cobalt are essential elements in nickel-cobalt-manganese cathodes, in contrast to lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathodes, which are nickel and cobalt free. LFP cathodes have been gaining market share, particularly in standard-range vehicles, and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has said it used this type of cathode in nearly half of the models it produced in Q1.
“The recent nickel price movements are unlikely, for now, to cause a seismic shift away from nickel-intensive plug-in EV batteries,” S&P Global Market Intelligence Senior Analyst Alice Yu told INN. “We therefore maintain our previous cobalt usage assumptions in batteries.”
Looking over to the supply side of the cobalt story, CRU is forecasting around 40,000 MT of mined supply growth this year, more than double 2021 production.
“Although more than 60 percent of this is from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), this remains at risk from the supply chain constraints already mentioned,” Fisher said.
Russia’s war in Ukraine and its consequences will be a key catalyst for the cobalt market going forward.
“The Russia/Ukraine conflict further tightened cobalt availability, which has been under pressure from persistent logistical challenges since May 2021,” said Yu.
Russia’s Norilsk Nickel (MCX:GMKN), the largest Russian cobalt producer, produced 3,794 MT of cobalt in 2021, equivalent to 2.7 percent of global mine production, and exported mainly to Europe.
“Downstream users, especially in Europe, are diversifying away from Russian material, considering logistical and payment challenges and the sustainability of doing business with companies based in Russia, even though there are no explicit sanctions on Russian cobalt or other battery metals, lithium and nickel,” Yu said.
The conflict has also set back progress in establishing a supply chain to the European plug-in EV market.
“Norilsk’s Harjavalta refinery in Finland produces battery-grade cobalt and nickel, partly by using feedstock from Russia, and provides non-DRC-mined cobalt,” Yu said to INN.
“BASF (OTCQX:BFFAF,ETR:BAS) is building a cathode material plant adjacent to the Harjavalta refinery scheduled to start this year, based on long-term cooperation with Norilsk.”
Speaking about how cobalt could perform in the second quarter, Fisher said prices will remain high during Q2.
“They may start to adjust down slightly later this year if supply chains can start to normalize, although we are not anticipating a significant fall,” he said. “Overall, the market is expected to be more balanced than in 2021 with further supply additions.”
For now, it appears cobalt prices on the London Metal Exchange and in China have peaked since mid-March on the price rally in the first half of the month.
“The pace of the cobalt price correction will depend on: how quickly European buyers can secure non-Russian cobalt; the interplay between stronger demand from increasing Chinese plug-in EV battery demand and weakness in consumer electronics due to high lithium prices; and battery production interruptions in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak,” Yu said.
As the second quarter kicks off, there are a few catalysts investors interested in cobalt should keep an eye out for.
“Further impacts from the war in Ukraine are a key focus at the moment for all commodity markets and the wider global economy,” Fisher said. “For cobalt, impacts are mainly focused on Norilsk Nickel's supply from Russia and Finland, supply chain impacts and oil prices.”
Another factor to watch is what happens with China's new set of lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19. China is the world’s leading producer of refined cobalt and the top cobalt consumer, with more than 80 percent of its consumption being used by the battery industry.
“High COVID-19 case numbers and an extended lockdown in Shanghai may slow demand growth in China over the coming months with impacts on battery and EV production,” Fisher pointed out. “EV sales remained strong in Q1, but are now at risk from the impacts of the lockdown.”
In addition, CRU is monitoring further supply-side investment commitments given high prices and expected market deficits in the medium term.
Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on its Battery Materials Park project along with leadership changes, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . Mr. Snyder has accepted a new opportunity with a senior precious metals producer and will be leaving Electra at the end of April.
"We are fortunate to have had someone of Ryan's calibre at Electra over the past several years, as we were building our business. As we approach commercial production from Phase 1 of our Battery Materials Park, I am truly disappointed to see him leave but I fully respect his decision to pursue a new challenge with a global miner. On behalf of the Board and the senior leadership team, I thank Ryan for his immeasurable contributions to Electra and wish him well in his next endeavour," said Mr. Trent Mell , Chief Executive Officer.
"I am very encouraged by the calibre of our growing team at the Refinery and the collective effort to keep the recommissioning and expansion project on time, on budget and without any health, safety or environmental incidents. As we ramp up construction, we continue to add talented individuals to our team, most of whom will transition to operator roles upon commissioning in December of this year."
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Electra and I wish the team well as they work to complete the cobalt refinery and advance our battery recycling plans," said outgoing Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . "Electra has a strong business plan and will become a key player in the electric vehicle value chain in North America . I look forward to following the Company's progress and will remain a long-term shareholder."
Electra has commitments in place for 52% of the US$67 million capital budget, inclusive of amounts spent to date. The Company expects to approach a 70% commitment level within the next month, with the overall project currently on budget.
Construction activity at the Refinery continues on schedule. COVID-19 restrictions in certain parts of the world as well as recent global geopolitical events are putting pressure on supply chains and development projects. Electra is closely monitoring and managing these risks with its equipment and services suppliers and thus far the project remains on schedule for commencement of commissioning late this year.
Footings and foundations for the solvent extraction building were recently completed, and preparations are underway for the support of SX tanks and steel structures. The first SX modules will arrive on site in the coming weeks.
A contract for an overland piping package to access raw water was recently awarded to Pedersen Construction based on a competitive bid process. The 2.8-kilometer buried pipeline will feed water to the refinery from an existing pumphouse located at Lake Temiskaming. The pipeline will be installed over the coming months.
Prior to commissioning its cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra intends to complete a bulk sample processing of litium-ion battery "black mass" in Q3, leveraging existing refinery infrastructure. Ancillary long lead items required for this recycling demonstration plant have been ordered.
The objective is to demonstrate the effectiveness of its process flowsheet to recover the majority of lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite content from lithium batteries prior to construction of its commercial plant in 2023. Electra's process for treating black mass has been developed internally with a highly experienced team. An offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from the recycling circuit has been signed with Glencore AG for 2023-2024. Offtake discussions are underway with various parties for lithium, copper and graphite production.
Electra continues to strengthen its refinery team with the addition of Dr. Zoran Jankovic as Process and Lab Superintendent. Zoran holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto and will support the operation of the metallurgical lab and provide technical guidance on leaching and neutralization circuits within the refinery process.
Other additions include an Electrical and Instrumentation Technician and a Human Resources Coordinator. In the coming weeks, an Electrical and Instrumentation Technologist and a Process and Lab Technologist will also join the team. Employees are part of the owner's team that is overseeing construction and commercial readiness, and most are expected to remain as the facility transitions through commissioning to steady-state operations.
Recent hires include the appointment of a previously announced Vice President, Sustainability and Low Carbon, whose mandate is to guide the Company on its journey to carbon neutrality, supporting Electra's business objective to be the partner of choice in the electric vehicle market.
An executive search firm has been retained to recruit a new Chief Financial Officer to the senior leadership team. The Company does not anticipate any difficulty attracting qualified candidates to the role. Michael Insulan has been appointed interim CFO until a successor is in place.
Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is being designed to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is positioning itself to be an integral part of the North American battery supply chain by providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.
On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation
Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer
For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
