Scorpio Mining Corporation was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on May 12, 1998. The Company conducts mining exploration, development and production in Mexico. The Company has three material mineral projects - the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant, the El Cajon Project and the San Rafael Project. The Company operates the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant which are located east of the town of Cosala in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The Nuestra Senora Mine is an underground silver-zinc-lead copper mine. The Nuestra Senora processing plant which is located 7 km northwest of the Nuestra Senora Mine is a conventional flotation operation which currently operates at approximately 1,600 tpd and processes ore feed from the Nuestra Senora Mine. The Company's exploration and exploitation activities are subject to various federal, state and local laws and regulations in Mexico which govern the protection of the environment.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (Canada)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 11.0 to 11.7 million silver ounces or 21.4 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020.

Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Underway at Silver Dollar's La Joya Project in Durango, Mexico

Initial Phase 1 results included 2,369 gt AgEq over 1.01 m within a broader intercept of 361.8 gt AgEq over 8.37 m in Hole NOR-21-004Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is pleased to report that Phase 2 exploration drilling is underway at the La Joya Silver Project located in the state of Durango, Mexico.Figure 1: Drilling in progress at the La Joya Project on hole NOR 22-012To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please ...

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Phase 2 exploration drilling is underway at the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 25.50 Meters at 0.32% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 1.42% Zn, 43.07 g/t Ag and 4.16 g/t Au; Provides Update on Geophysical Surveys

Denarius Metals Corp. announced today that it has received complete assays for nine additional validation and infill drill holes, totaling 2,461 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 14,250 meters of drilling, representing 60% of the initial program, in 48 holes with three additional holes ...

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for nine additional validation and infill drill holes, totaling 2,461 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 14,250 meters of drilling, representing 60% of the initial program, in 48 holes with three additional holes in process.

Helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") and ground-based gravimetric surveys have begun but are progressing slowly due to poor weather conditions in the permit area over the last two weeks.

